LG Soundbar S70TY

S70TY

(0)
Čelní pohled na LG Soundbar S70TY a subwoofer

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimální zvuk hodný LG QNED

Doplňte zážitek z LG QNED o Soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje design a zvukový výkon TV.

Obklopí vás okouzlující zvukové scenérie

LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV u stěny s QNED Matching Bracket v šedém a dřevěném obývacím prostoru v natočené perspektivě, zobrazující muže hrajícího na kytaru před oceánem. LG Soundbar a LG TV v obývacím pokoji při představení orchestru. Bílé vlny kapiček představující zvukové vlny vystupují ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru nahoru a dopředu, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

 * Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

LG Soundbary doplňují zážitek z LG TV

Kompatibilní design LG QNED

Krásně ladí s LG QNED

Vychutnejte si vizuální harmonii LG QNED a zcela nového Soundbaru do rafinovaných interiérů.

LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV u stěny s QNED Matching Bracket v šedém a dřevěném obývacím prostoru v natočené perspektivě, kdy LG QNED TV zobrazuje muže hrajícího na kytaru. LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV na krémové stěně s držákem QNED Matching TV Bracket. V televizi běží video, na kterém zpívá žena v nahrávacím studiu. Pod televizorem je moderní geometrický dřevěný stojan. LG Soundbar a LG QNED TV na stěně s držákem QNED Matching TV Bracket v útulném a slabě osvětleném obývacím prostoru s dětskými hračkami. V televizi běží video malého chlapce, který hraje na violoncello.

Držák Synergy Bracket

Bezproblémové připojení k LG QNED

Držák Synergy Bracket je speciálně navržen tak, aby jej bylo možné elegantně zasunout do televizoru LG QNED TV a dosáhnout vizuální harmonie a zvýšení zvukového výkonu.

* Platí pro modely QNED 2024 QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

* Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

** Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV Remote je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

*** TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV kompatibilní s rozlišením FHD 63 se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

**** TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

***** Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

****** WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

Vnímejte panoramatický realistický zvuk

Středový nahoru směřující kanál

Zvukové scenérie vás postaví do centra dění

Díky nahoru směřujícímu středovému kanálu se zvuk zdá, jako by vycházel ze středu televizoru LG a působil realistickým dojmem.

LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru vzhůru a dopředu. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

* Výše uvedené je potvrzeno šetřením vlastních norem.

** Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk

Virtuální vrstva vytváří realistický zvuk

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk přidává virtuální vrstvu, která kolem vás vytvoří zvukovou kopuli s bohatším zvukem.

LG Soundbar a LG TV jsou ve velkém městském bytě. Postupně se objeví tři červené pruhy znázorňující virtuální vrstvy, které se spojí a vytvoří ucelenou zvukovou kopuli.

* Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk je k dispozici v režimech Cinema a AI Sound Pro.

** Střední vrstva je vytvořena pomocí kanálu reproduktoru Soundbar. Zvuk předních a horních reproduktorů je syntetizován a vytváří zvukové pole. Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

*** Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný.  

**** Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

3.1.1 kanálový dokonalý zvuk

Svůdný zvuk všude kolem

Ponořte se do scény s realistickým zvukem Dolby Atmos a DTS:X přenášeným 3.1.1 kanálovým prostorovým zvukovým systémem o výkonu 400 W a subwooferem.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer jsou v obývacím pokoji mrakodrapu a přehrávají hudební představení. Bílé zvukové vlny tvořené kapkami se promítají ze soundbaru a smyčkou obklopují pohovku. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

* Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*** Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

Chytrý zvuk zná váš vkus

Vícekanálový zvukový zážitek

Pociťte rozsáhlý a expresivní zvukový zázrak

LG Soundbar převádí základní dvoukanálový zvuk na vícekanálový a zajišťuje hluboký zvuk, který rezonuje celým prostorem.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer jsou umístěny v moderním městském bytě. LG Soundbar vysílá zvukové vlny tvořené bílými kapkami, které zaplňují místnost, a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. Jako celek vytvářejí v místnosti kopulovitý efekt.

* Inteligentní algoritmus up-mixingu využívá zvuk pro každý kanál v režimech AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game a Sports.

** Vícekanálový zvuk funguje díky inteligentnímu algoritmu up-mixingu. Tento algoritmus se nevztahuje na režimy Standard Mode a Music Mode. Bass Blast nepoužívá algoritmus inteligentního up-mixingu, ale kopíruje dvoukanálové informace a vysílá je do všech kanálů. 

*** Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

AI Sound Pro rozpozná, co sledujete, z široké škály žánrů a poté použije ideální nastavení.

* Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

Funguje v harmonii s vašimi oblíbenými položkami

Intenzivní hraní

Synchronizace zvuku s každým snímkem

Uvolněte porty na televizoru a připojte konzole k LG Soundbaru bez kompromisů z hlediska grafického výkonu. Podpora VRR/ALLM zajišťuje hraní bez sekání a s nízkým vstupním zpožděním.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar a LG TV jsou zobrazeny společně. Na obrazovce se zobrazí hra se závodním autem.

* Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. 

** TV, soundbar a konzole musí podporovat VRR/ALLM.

*** Propustnost VRR je omezena na 60Hz obsah.

**** Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení. 

***** HDCP 2.3 podporuje obsah v rozlišení 4K. Podpora 120 Hz se liší podle zařízení, přičemž u rozlišení 4K podporuje až YCbCr4:2:0.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Kabel HDMI

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

  • Záruční list

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • AAC

    Ano

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806087977011

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI vstup

    1

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Optický

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    3.1.1

  • Počet reproduktorů

    7 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    400 W

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • 120Hz

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision

    Ano

  • HDR10

    Ano

  • Pass-through

    Ano

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ano

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ano

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Vzorkování

    24bit/96kHz

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

HMOTNOST

  • Celková hmotnost

    13,3 kg

  • Hlavní

    3,0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

