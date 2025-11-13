About Cookies on This Site

72 l Vestavná trouba s Pyrolýzou LG, Stříbrná
Energetická třída : CZ

72 l Vestavná trouba s Pyrolýzou LG, Stříbrná

Energetická třída : CZ

72 l Vestavná trouba s Pyrolýzou LG, Stříbrná

WS5D7230S
front view of lg ws5d7230s
front view of lg ws5d7230s light on
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
front view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
leftside view of lg ws5d7230s
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s light on
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
right downward perspecitve of lg ws5d7230s
leftside of lg ws5d7230s
control panel of lg ws5d7230s

Hlavní funkce

  • Režim na pizzu
  • Čištění Pyrolýzou
  • Horkovzdušné smažení
  • Funkce grilu
Další

Vytvořte si pohodlnou a profesionální kuchyni s LG

Prémiové vestavné spotřebiče LG kombinují styl, funkčnost a snadné ovládání. Skvěle zapadnou do každého interiéru.

Moderní minimalistická kuchyně s bílými skříňkami, vestavěnou troubou LG a dřevěnými pracovními deskami, s jídelním stolem s středovým dekorem a židlemi.

Maximální prostor pro vaše kulinářské nápady

Díky extra velké kapacitě zvládnete více jídel najednou, bez čekání.

Vařte pohodlněji a rychleji díky troubě s nadstandardní kapacitou.

Široká nabídka režimů vaření

Vychutnejte si rozmanitost chutí díky různým způsobům přípravy.

Objevte rozmanité chutě jídel připravovaných v troubách LG – od pečení po grilování.

Rovnoměrně propečené

Rovnoměrné propečení v každé části trouby

Bezstarostné pečení< – žádné připálené ani nedopečené pokrmy.

Vyjímatelné sklo dvířek

Čistota bez námahy – sklo lze snadno vyjmout

Díky funkci, která umožňuje vyjmutí každé vrstvy skla dvířek, je čištění velmi jednoduché.

Energetická účinnost

Pečte úsporně s troubou LG s energetickou třídou A

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

VLASTNOSTI TROUBY

  • Automatické bezpečnostní vypnutí

    Ano

  • Typ pečícího prvku

    Skryté

  • Typ tělesa grilu

    Sheath (ochrana topnice)

  • Konvekční přepočet

    Ne

  • Konvekční ventilátor

    Jednorychlostní

  • Typ konvekce

    True Convection

  • Výkon pečícího prvku (W)

    1 000

  • Výkon grilovacího prvku (W)

    2 200

  • Výkon konvekčního prvku (W)

    1 800

  • Zdroj ohřevu

    Elektrický

  • Chytré osvětlení trouby GoCook

    Ne

  • Počet pozic roštů

    5

  • Kapacita trouby (l)

    72

  • Režimy pečení v troubě

    Smažení horkým vzduchem, Spodní ohřev, Rozmrazování, Eco Horký vzduch, Tradiční ohřev s asistencí ventilátorem, Horký vzduch, Velký gril, Režim Pizza, Ochrana, Opékání, Horní Dolní ohřev

  • Typ světla v troubě

    Halogen

VÝKON / ÚDAJE

  • Výkon mikrovln

    3 200

  • Požadované napájení (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • Kontrola a ovládání

    Ne

  • NFC Tag On

    Ne

  • Proaktivní péče o zákazníky

    Ne

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Ne

  • Chytrý recept (aplikace na recepty 3. strany)

    Ne

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ne

  • Hlasové ovládání (zařízení 3. strany)

    Ne

OBSAH BALENÍ

  • Plech na pečení (Ks)

    1

  • Standardní stojan (Ks)

    1

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

  • Značka

    LG

  • Země původu

    Čína

  • Zdroj ohřevu

    Elektrický

  • Barva vnějšího pláště

    Nerezová ocel

  • Systém vaření v troubě

    True Convection

  • Typ trouby

    Jednoduchá

UŽIVATELSKÉ FUNKCE

  • Zámek ovládání

    Ano (trouba)

  • Hlasitost připomenutí dokončení vaření

    Ano

  • Minutka

    Ano

  • Typ čištění trouby

    Self Clean (Pyro)

  • Režim Šábes

    Ne

  • Self Clean zámek dvířek trouby

    Automatické

  • Systém jemného zavírání

    Ne

  • Pečení na čas

    Ano

DESIGN / POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Materiál dutin

    Smalt

  • Ovládací displej

    LED

  • Barva dveří

    Průhledné

  • Barva rukojeti

    Nerezová ocel

  • Materiál rukojeti

    Hliník

  • Barva interiéru

    Modrošedá

  • Barva knoflíku

    Nerezová ocel

  • Osvětlení knoflíků

    Ne

  • Materiál knoflíku

    Plast

  • Barva vnějšího pláště

    Nerezová ocel

  • Typ ovládání trouby

    Knoflík + Dotekové

  • Povrchová úprava proti otiskům prstů

    Ne

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry výřezu (Š x V x H) (mm)

    560 x 600 x 550

  • Vnitřní rozměr trouby (Š x V x H) (mm)

    503 x 362 x 394

  • Celková hloubka – včetně rukojeti (mm)

    610

  • Rozměry balení (Š x V x H) (mm)

    650 x 670 x 720

  • Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H) (mm)

    595 x 596 x 566

  • Hmotnost produktu (kg)

    42,0

  • Velikost - šířka (mm)

    595

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

