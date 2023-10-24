About Cookies on This Site

Wohnraum

Ein Bild einer Familie, die im Wohnzimmer gemütlich beisammen sitzt.

Der intelligentere Weg für Energieeffizienz im Wohnbereich

Energieersparnis

- Überwachung des Energieverbrauchs

- Lösung für erneuerbare Energie

- Effizientes Heizen und Warmwasserversorgung

Komfort

- LG ThinQ App-Steuerung, überall und jederzeit

- Einfacher Anschluss an das Heim-Managementsystem

Angenehme Kühlung

- Perfektes Gleichgewicht aus Temperatur und Luftfeuchtigkeit

- Anpassbarer Komfort

- Saubere Luft

 

Ein Bild eines Hauses mit vier Thumbnails von Wohnzimmer, Badezimmer, Schlafzimmer und Terrasse.

Ein Bild eine Frau, die auf dem Bett mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage liest.

Schlafzimmer

Temperatur und Luftfeuchtigkeit werden automatisch angeglichen, um komfortablere Bedingungen zu schaffen.

Ein Bild einer Person, die ein Klimagerät an der Decke über ein Smartphone steuert.

Wohnzimmer

Mit der LG ThinQ App können Sie Ihr Gerät jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus steuern.

Ein Bild, das ein Wohnzimmer, ein Badezimmer, einen Kesselraum und den Außenbereich des Hauses in einer Aufnahme zeigt.

Badezimmer

Die Luft-zu-Wasser-Wärmepumpe generiert Heizwärme und Warmwasser mit einer Kombination aus elektrischer und natürlicher Energie.

Ein Bild eines Multi V S, der an einer Außenterrasse installiert ist.

Terrasse

Nutzen Sie Ihre Terrasse optimal mit dem platzsparenden und kompakten Multi V S.

Produktreihe für Ihren Wohnraum

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Innengeräte

Multi V Innengeräte

Warmwasserlösung /Hydro-Kit)

Warmwasserlösung /Hydro-Kit)

Lüftungslösung (ERV)

Lüftungslösung (ERV)

Single Split

Single Split

Multi Split

Multi Split

Heizlösung (AWHP)

Heizlösung (AWHP)

Individual Controller

Individual Controller

Ein Bild eines Mannes, der ein Smartphone mit der LG Website auf dem Display in der Hand hält.

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage MEHR ERFAHREN

Lernen Sie die optimalen Lösungen von LG für verschiedene Arten von Wohnräumen kennen

Das POLO Townhouse

Premium-Stadthauskomplex in Dubai / Multi V S, Innengeräte

MEHR ERFAHREN

Das Vermont

Gehobene Hochhausappartements in LA. / Multi V / Innengeräte

MEHR ERFAHREN

Das Escala

Luxuriöse Hochhaus-Eigentumswohnungen in Vancouver. / Multi V / Innengeräte

MEHR ERFAHREN

Condomínio Del Lago

Luxuriöser Wohnsitz in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilien / Multi Split

MEHR ERFAHREN