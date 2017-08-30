Zum Inhalt springen Zu den Eingabehilfen springen
LG Experience
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-kv.jpg

Inspiration

Die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG: Upcycling vs. Recycling

Erfahre mehr über den Unterschied zwischen Upcycling und Recycling und die Rolle, die beide für die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG spielen.

10 Jahre der weltweiten Nr. 1 OLED-FERNSEHER

Inspiration

10 Jahre LG OLED: Ein Jahrzehnt an der Spitze

LG OLED verschiebt seit einem Jahrzehnt die Grenzen des Machbaren. Feiern Sie mit und erfahren Sie, wie LG OLED zum heutigen Marktführer für OLED-Fernseher wurde.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inspiration

OLED: eine Geschichte über Geduld, Ausdauer und Innovation

OLED ist die Zukunft der Unterhaltung. Und LG arbeitet kontinuierlich weiter an Innovationen, um eben jene Technologie noch besser zu machen. Mehr erfahren.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was a feature at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

Der LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 glänzt auf der Londoner Design Week

Eine der beeindruckendsten Erfindungen von LG SIGNATURE, der hauchdünne OLED TV W9, wurde auf der Londoner Design Week vorgestellt. Schauen Sie sich hier die Highlights an.

At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

LG präsentiert auf der IFA 2019 smarte Waschmaschine

Die neueste Waschmaschine von LG nutzt die KI-Technologie und macht das Waschen um einiges bequemer

A wide view of LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK, taking place in the Zoo Gesellschaftshaus in Frankfurt

Inspiration

Ihre virtuelle Tour durch die LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK mit Alessandro Mendini

Alessandro Mendini hat gemeinsam mit LG SIGNATURE die ARTWEEK kreiert – eine Verschmelzung von Kunst, Design und innovativen Technologien.

VIP guests watch the artwork rotating on the SIGNATURE OLED TV W8, on show at LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK

Inspiration

Eine Woche voll Eleganz und Opulenz bei der LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK

LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK war ein überwältigender Erfolg, wobei eine Reihe von Veranstaltungen wie Weinproben, VIP-Besuche und mehr stattfanden.

Essentials

Technologie für ein besseres Leben

OLED65C37LA.png

TV

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken
* Google ist eine Marke von Google LLC
*Preise, Aktionen und Verfügbarkeit können je nach Geschäft und Online variieren. Preisänderungen ohne Vorankündigung vorbehalten. Die Mengen sind begrenzt. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihren lokalen Händlern nach dem Endpreis und der Verfügbarkeit.
LG Electronics gehört zu den weltweit führenden Herstellern für die Bereiche Verbraucherelektronik, mobile Kommunikation und Haushaltsgeräte. Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahre 1958 ist es unser Ziel, das Leben und den Lebensstil unserer Kunden durch intelligente Produktfunktionen, intuitive Funktionalität und außergewöhnliche Leistung zu verbessern. LG Consumer & Business Electronics stellt intuitive, energiesparende und innovative Verbraucherelektronik her, die neue Maßstäbe setzt. Von TV-Geräten über Mobiltelefone bis hin zu Klimaanlagen und Waschmaschinen – die breite Produktpalette von LG Deutschland überzeugt durch Bedienkomfort, intelligente Technologien, exzellentes Design und einen niedrigen Energieverbrauch. Machen Sie sich einen Überblick von unseren aktuellen Produktinnovationen und lassen Sie sich von LG Consumer & Business Electronics inspirieren.