Zum Inhalt springen Zu den Eingabehilfen springen
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Werde ein LG-Member! Sichere dir mit deinem LG-Account 10% Rabatt auf deine erste Bestellung auf LG.com! Mehr erfahren

LG Experience
fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

Barrierefreie Lösungen von LG – für alle nutzbar

Entdecke die innovativen Lösungen, mit denen LG dafür sorgt, dass alle Menschen LG-Produkte nutzen und den Komfort moderner Haushalts- und Unterhaltungselektronik genießen können.

teenager und ältere verwandte benutzen lg-kühlschränke amerikanischer art

Tech Hub

Alles, was du über Side-by-Side Kühlschränke wissen musst

In unserem Leitfaden erfährst du alles über Side-by-Side Kühlschränke. Informiere dich jetzt, um die beste Entscheidung für dein Zuhause zu treffen.

Ein großer LG OLED-Fernseher, der perfekt in ein Wohnzimmer passt

Tech Hub

Der TV-Kaufratgeber: Alles, was du wissen musst

Wenn du mit dem Gedanken spielst, dir einen neuen Fernseher anzuschaffen, dir aber nicht sicher bist, welches Modell deinen Bedürfnissen am besten entspricht, dann ist dieser Ratgeber für...

Ultrawide vs. dual monitors side-by-side comparison

Tech Hub

Ultrawide-Monitore vs. Dual-Monitore

In diesem Artikel erfahren Sie mehr über die Unterschiede zwischen einem Dual- und einem Ultrawide-Monitor und lernen die Vor- und Nachteile beider Varianten kennen.

Eine Internetverbindung unterscheidet einen Smart TV von anderen Geräten

Tech Hub

Was versteht man unter einem Smart TV?

Haben Sie sich auch schon einmal gefragt, was ein sogenannter Smart TV eigentlich ist? Dann sind Sie hier genau richtig: Wir erklären Ihnen alles rund um diese Geräte – zum Beispiel, wie...

LG-CLOi-01.png

Tech Hub

Smarte Serviceroboter von LG für mehr Komfort und mehr Erlebnis

Auf der CES 2018 stellte LG erstmals die LG CLOi-Roboter vor. LG nutzt mehrere innovative Kerntechnologien, darunter die Bereiche autonomes Fahren und künstliche Intelligenz und hat das...

Ein Wohnzimmer mit einer der besten Soundbars für LG-Fernseher

Tech Hub

Die besten Soundbars für LG TVs

Was macht eine gute Soundbar aus und welche Soundbars sind für LG TVs am besten geeignet? In diesem ausführlichen Ratgeber nehmen wir alle Details genau unter die Lupe.

Essentials

Technologie für ein besseres Leben

OLED65C37LA.png

TV

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken