LG Experience

Welcher Bildschirm ist gut für die Augen? Tipps & Infos zu Monitoren von LG

Von Nicole Frost 27.09.2022

Ein Mann stellt die Helligkeit seines augenfreundlichen Monitors ein.
  • Augenermüdung wird durch bestimmte Helligkeitsstufen, Farbtemperaturen und Bildschirmflimmern verursacht.
  • Augenschonende Monitore bieten Blaulichtfilter, eine hohe Bildqualität, anpassbare Einstellungen und ergonomische Designelemente.
  • Befolgen Sie fünf einfache Tipps, um das Beste aus Ihrem augenschonenden Monitor herauszuholen.
  • Machen Sie sich vor dem Kauf eines augenschonenden Monitors mit den Vor- und Nachteilen vertraut.
  • Spezielle Hilfsmittel wie Blaulichtfilter-Brillen können Ihren Augen zusätzlichen Schutz während der Zeit vor dem Bildschirm bieten.

Wissen Sie, wie viel Zeit Sie jeden Tag vor einem Bildschirm verbringen? Egal, ob Sie einen Computer für die Arbeit oder in Ihrer Freizeit nutzen, die Minuten summieren sich. Ehe Sie sich versehen, leiden Sie regelmäßig unter Kopfschmerzen und trockenen, schmerzenden Augen.

Glücklicherweise ist es möglich, müden Augen vorzubeugen und Ihr Sehvermögen mit ein paar kleinen Anpassungen an Ihrem Arbeitsplatz und Ihrer Routine zu schützen – angefangen mit der Verwendung des richtigen Monitors. Die Suche nach dem besten augenschonenden Monitors ist jedoch kein leichter Prozess.

Augenschonende Monitore: unsere Top-Auswahl

Bevor wir auf die Details eingehen, stellen wir Ihnen hier, basierend auf sechs Hauptmerkmalen, einige unserer bevorzugten augenschonenden Monitore vor:

Lesen Sie weiter, um den besten Monitor gegen müde Augen zu finden, der zu Ihrer Arbeitsumgebung, Ihrem Lebensstil und Ihren Produktivitätszielen passt.


Was passiert, wenn man zu lange vor einem Bildschirm sitzt?

Ganz gleich, ob Sie im Büro arbeiten oder ein Hardcore-Gamer sind, zu viel Bildschirmzeit schadet nachweislich Ihrer allgemeinen Gesundheit und Ihrem Wohlbefinden. Manche Erwachsene verbringen bis zu 19 Stunden pro Tag vor einem flackernden Blaulichtmonitor.1 Wenn Sie die Schwelle Ihres Körpers für die Bildschirmnutzung erreicht haben, können sich lästige Symptome wie eine Überanstrengung der Augen, Trockenheit, Reizungen, Lichtempfindlichkeit, Unschärfe, Kopfschmerzen oder sogar Doppeltsehen bemerkbar machen.

Trotz dieser Risiken fällt es vielen schwer, ihre Bildschirmnutzung einzuschränken. Sie können Maßnahmen ergreifen, um die negativen Auswirkungen beleuchteter Bildschirme auf Ihre Augen zu verringern, z. B. indem Sie einen Bildschirm mit augenschonenden Funktionen verwenden.

Eine Frau ruht ihre Augen aus, um eine Überanstrengung der Augen zu vermeiden.
Eine Frau ruht ihre Augen aus, um eine Überanstrengung der Augen zu vermeiden.

Wie wählt man einen augenschonenden Monitor aus?

Wenn Sie den größten Teil Ihres Tages vor einem hellen Bildschirm verbringen, ist die Vermeidung von einer Überanstrengung der Augen unglaublich wichtig. Aber wie können Sie wissen, ob Ihr Bildschirm wirklich augenschonend ist?

Um den besten augenschonenden Monitor zu finden, sollten Sie auf einige Merkmale achten:


Gekrümmter Betrachtungswinkel

Ein gekrümmtes Display macht die Nutzung eines Bildschirms über einen längeren Zeitraum hinweg angenehmer. Das liegt daran, dass ein gekrümmter Bildschirm weniger Verzerrungen und ein größeres Sichtfeld bietet. Der verbesserte Blickwinkel kann verhindern, dass Ihre Augen beim Betrachten kleiner Texte oder bewegter Bilder ermüden.

Sichern Sie sich den richtigen Blickwinkel mit einem 39,7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Sichern Sie sich den richtigen Blickwinkel mit einem 39,7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

Unsere Wahl: 40WP95X-W | 39.7” Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

  • 5120 x 2160
  • Automatische Helligkeitsanpassung
  • Umgebungslichtsensor


Ergonomisches design

Wussten Sie, dass eine Überanstrengung der Augen auch durch eine schlechte Körperhaltung verursacht werden kann? Wenn Sie den ganzen Tag vor einem Bildschirm sitzen, können ein verspannter Nacken oder nach vorne hängende Schultern eine große Belastung darstellen. Ein ergonomischer Monitor ist eine einfache Möglichkeit, Ihren Augen und Ihrem Körper eine Pause zu gönnen.

Ein 27 Zoll Ergo-Dual-QHD-Monitor
Ein 27 Zoll Ergo-Dual-QHD-Monitor

Unsere Wahl: 27QP88D-B | Ergo-Dual-QHD-Monitor 27" und Daisy Chain 

  • 2560 x 1440
  • Konsistente Farbdarstellung mit 99% sRGB
  • IPS-Display mit herausragender Kontrastschärfe


Blaulichtfilter

Ein weiteres wichtiges Merkmal, auf das Sie bei einem augenschonenden Monitor achten sollten, ist die einstellbare Farbtemperatur und Lichterzeugung. Wenn es um Farbton und Helligkeit geht, ist es wichtig, dass Sie die Farbeinstellungen an Ihre Umgebung anpassen können. Ziehen Sie einen Monitor mit anpassbarem Blaulichtfilter und präziser Farbwiedergabe in Betracht.

Ein 27,6" 16:18 LG DualUp ergonomischer augenfreundlicher Monitor mit Ergo Stand
Ein 27,6" 16:18 LG DualUp ergonomischer augenfreundlicher Monitor mit Ergo Stand

Unsere Wahl: 28MQ780-B |27,6" Ergo DualUp Monitor mit Nano-IPS 

  • 2560 x 2880
  • Live Colour Low Blue Light mit eingebautem KVM
  • Nano IPS display


IPS-Panel

Die Qualität des Bildschirms ist ein wichtiger Teil des Puzzles, wenn es darum geht, den besten Monitor gegen überanstrengte Augen zu finden. Die IPS-Technologie ist eine beliebte Wahl für diejenigen, die sich eine realistische Bildleistung wünschen. Das liegt daran, dass IPS-Panels mit Kristallen hergestellt werden, die sich horizontal verschieben, was eine bessere Farbgenauigkeit und einen besseren Blickwinkel ermöglicht.

Sichern Sie sich den richtigen Blickwinkel mit einem 49" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Sichern Sie sich den richtigen Blickwinkel mit einem 49" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

Unsere Wahl: 34WQ500-B | 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor

  • 2560 x 1080
  • AMD FreeSync™-Technologie
  • 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction


Hohe Auflösung

Genauso wie eine genaue Farbwiedergabe die Informationsverarbeitung für Ihre Augen erleichtert, hilft ein kristallklares Display ihnen, sich auf jedes Bild einzustellen. Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass die besten Monitore gegen Augenbelastung eine naturgetreue Bildqualität bieten. Und wenn Sie sich für einen OLED-Bildschirm entscheiden, erhalten Sie noch einen zusätzlichen Schutz. Diese Hochleistungsmonitore bieten Auflösungen von bis zu 3840 x 2160 Pixeln – ohne Hintergrundbeleuchtung.

Ein hochauflösender 31,5'' 4K OLED-Monitor mit Pixeldimmung
Ein hochauflösender 31,5'' 4K OLED-Monitor mit Pixeldimmung

Unsere Auswahl: 32EP950-B | 31.5'' 4K OLED Display mit Pixel Dimming

  • 3840 x 2160
  • Hardware-Kalibrierung
  • 1M:1 Kontrastverhältnis


Schnelle Bildwiederholfrequenz

Wenn es darum geht, den besten Monitor für müde Augen zu finden, ist es wichtig, die Bildwiederholfrequenz zu berücksichtigen. Dabei handelt es sich um die Zeit, die ein Bild braucht, um sich zu verschieben. Das bedeutet, dass eine schnelle Bildwiederholfrequenz zu einer flüssigeren Bildproduktion führt. Dadurch werden Bildschirmflimmern und Verzögerungszeiten reduziert, was wiederum eine Übermüdung der Augen verhindert.2 Wenn Sie lange Zeit vor einem Bildschirm verbringen, sollten Sie sich für Monitore mit einer Bildwiederholfrequenz von mindestens 120 Hz entscheiden.

Ein 39,7" Curved Monitor LG UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display bietet einen gekrümmten Betrachtungswinkel
Ein 39,7" Curved Monitor LG UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display bietet einen gekrümmten Betrachtungswinkel

Unsere Wahl: 32GP850-B-BEU | 31,5" UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor mit QHD und Nano mit IPS 1ms

  • 2560 x 1440
  • 1ms MBR
  • 165Hz Wiederholrate

Sobald Sie sich für den richtigen augenschonenden Monitor entschieden haben, der zu Ihrem Lebensstil und Ihrer Umgebung passt, können Sie einige zusätzliche Maßnahmen ergreifen, um Ihre Augen zu schonen und deren Gesundheit zu erhalten.


Fünf Tipps zur Verwendung eines augenschonenden Monitor

Vielleicht kennen Sie bereits die Symptome einer Überanstrengung der Augen. Nach einigen Stunden der Bildschirmarbeit können sich Ihre Augen trocken und müde anfühlen, sie können sogar anfangen zu jucken oder zu brennen. In extremen Fällen kann der Arzt sogar ein „Computer Vision Syndrom“ (auch: digitale Augenbelastung) diagnostizieren.3

Die Umstellung auf einen der besten augenschonenden Monitore – und die richtige Nutzung – kann Ihnen zu einer schnellen Linderung verhelfen. Werfen Sie nun einen Blick auf einige Möglichkeiten, wie Sie Ihren Monitor so einrichten können, dass er Ihre Augen so gut wie möglich schont.

1. Stellen Sie Kontrast und Helligkeit richtig ein

Bei Helligkeit und Kontrast ist das richtige Gleichgewicht gefragt. Sowohl zu hohe als auch zu niedrige Werte können die Augen belasten.

Orientieren Sie sich beim Einstellen des Kontrasts am besten an Testbildern. So können Sie über verschiedene Graustufen von Weiß zu Schwarz wechseln. Bei der Einstellung des Kontrasts sollten Weiß und Schwarz rein und ohne Grauschleier erscheinen. 

Ein augenschonender Bildschirm sollte auch in Bezug auf die Helligkeit optimiert sein. Idealerweise orientiert sich die Helligkeit am Umgebungslicht: Je heller die Umgebung, desto heller sollte der Bildschirm eingestellt werden. Ist es hingegen im Raum eher dunkel, sollte die Bildschirmhelligkeit reduziert werden.

2. Passen Sie die Farbtemperatur an

Eine hohe oder niedrige Farbtemperatur unterscheidet sich von der Farbe, die wir in der Realität wahrnehmen. Höhere Monitor-Farbtemperaturen erzeugen kältere Farben mit mehr blauen Lichtanteilen, während niedrige Farbtemperaturen eher warme Farben im rötlichen Bereich erzeugen. Ein augenschonender Monitor sollte nicht zu viele blaue Lichtanteile aufweisen, da diese mit der Zeit die Augen belasten können.

Hatten Sie schon einmal Probleme mit dem Einschlafen, nachdem Sie sich eine Serie auf Ihrem Laptop oder Tablet angesehen haben? Verantwortlich dafür sind die übermäßigen blauen Lichtanteile des Bildschirms. Monitore, die die Blaulichtproduktion des Bildschirms reduzieren, entlasten Ihre Augen und unterstützen gleichzeitig den zirkadianen Rhythmus.4 

Für optimale Ergebnisse sollte die Farbtemperatur bei längerem Arbeiten vor dem Bildschirm eher im gelb-grünen Bereich liegen.

3. Wählen Sie eine hohe Auflösung

Der beste Monitor gegen ein Überbelastung der Augen sollte die höchstmögliche Auflösung haben. 4K-Monitore zum Beispiel haben eine besonders scharfe Auflösung von mindestens 3840x2160 Pixeln. Bei größeren Bildschirmen mit einer hohen Auflösung müssen Nutzer weniger zoomen und scrollen. Dadurch werden auch die Augen deutlich entlastet.

4. Beseitigen Sie Bildschirmflimmern

Bei modernen Monitoren tritt Bildschirmflimmern nur selten auf. Man sollte dennoch auf dieses Problem achten, denn flackernde Bildschirme sind ein häufiger Auslöser für Augenmüdigkeit. Monitore mit integrierter Flimmerunterdrückung können das Arbeiten, Surfen im Web, Anschauen von Videos und Spielen sehr viel angenehmer machen.


5. Legen Sie häufig Pausen ein

Ein augenschonender Monitor trägt bereits erheblich zur Entlastung Ihrer Augen bei. Dennoch sollten Sie Ihren Augen hin und wieder eine Pause gönnen. Werfen Sie zwischen der Arbeit am Bildschirm einen Blick aus dem Fenster, damit sich Ihre Augen auf etwas in der Ferne konzentrieren können. Denken Sie auch daran, in den Pausen und während der Arbeit am Computer bewusst zu blinzeln, um die Netzhaut mit ausreichend Feuchtigkeit zu versorgen und trockene Augen zu vermeiden.


Vor- und Nachteile augenschonender Monitore

Die Entscheidung für einen augenschonenden Monitor ist eine der einfachsten Möglichkeiten, um die Auswirkungen zu verringern, die hintergrundbeleuchtete Bildschirme auf Ihren Komfort, Ihre Sehkraft und Ihre Leistung haben können. Es gibt jedoch einige wichtige Dinge, die Sie vor dem Kauf beachten sollten.

Bei augenschonenden Monitoren wird die Belastung der Augen durch die Kalibrierung von Helligkeit, Bildwiederholfrequenz und Farbtemperatur des Bildschirms verringert. Durch diese Anpassungen werden die Bilder flüssiger und nahtloser dargestellt, sodass die Benutzer mehr Zeit bequem vor dem Bildschirm verbringen können.

Eine Frau schaut von ihrem Bildschirm weg, um ihre Augen auszuruhen.
Eine Frau schaut von ihrem Bildschirm weg, um ihre Augen auszuruhen.

Während augenschonende Monitore mehrere Maßnahmen zur Schaffung einer komfortablen Betrachtungsumgebung bieten, sind die Ergebnisse nicht für jeden Nutzer gleich. Es ist nach wie vor wichtig, dass Sie Ihre Augen bei längerer Nutzung angemessen ausruhen und dabei auch Ihre Umgebung, Ihre Körperhaltung und Ihre Lebensgewohnheiten im Auge behalten.


Benötigen Sie eine Blaulichtfilter-Brille, wenn Sie einen augenschonenden Monitor verwenden?

Eine spezielle Blaulichtfilter-Brille – auch Monitorbrille oder Computerbrille genannt – kann die Zeit am Bildschirm noch angenehmer machen. Monitorbrillen sind speziell für den Nahbereich konzipiert und ermöglichen es den Trägern, sich auf den Bildschirm zu konzentrieren, indem sie die Augen auf diesen Standardabstand einstellen.

Blaulichtbrillen helfen, die Augen zu schonen.
Blaulichtbrillen helfen, die Augen zu schonen.

Viele Augenärzte empfehlen die Verwendung einer Computerbrille ab dem 40. Lebensjahr, da schlechtes Sehen zu einer schlechten Körperhaltung führen kann.5 Wenn Sie sich manchmal dabei ertappen, wie Sie Ihren Nacken anspannen und sich nahe an den Bildschirm lehnen, um besser sehen zu können, sollten Sie darüber nachdenken, sich zusammen mit einem augenschonenden Monitor auch eine Blaulichtfilter-Brille zu holen.

Häufige Pausen, ergonomische Einstellungen und spezielle Brillen können Ihr Seherlebnis gewiss verbessern. Der einfachste Weg, Beschwerden und Ermüdung vorzubeugen, besteht jedoch darin, Ihre Umgebung, Ihren Lebensstil und Ihre tägliche Routine zu berücksichtigen, um den besten Monitor gegen Augenmüdigkeit zu finden.


Life's Good!



1 United Healthcare

2 Flimmern kann während des 1-ms-MBR-Betriebs auftreten.

Besser Gesund Leben

4 Technische Universität Berlin

Spiegel Gesundheit

A sunset landscape image is displayed on a LG UltraFine Ergo Monitor with a G energy rating

32UN880-B

31,5 Zoll UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor mit HDR10, IPS und UHD 4K-Auflösung

Energieklasse

energy class
40WP95C-W-.jpg

40WP95XP-W

39,7 Zoll Curved UltraWide™ Monitor mit IPS und HDR 10

Energieklasse

energy class
lg_experience_featured_product_27GP850-B.jpg

32GP850-B-BEU

31,5 Zoll UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor mit QHD und Nano mit IPS 1ms (GtG)

Energieklasse

energy class
