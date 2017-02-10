Zum Inhalt springen Zu den Eingabehilfen springen
LG Experience
A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Neuigkeiten

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen! Der LG InstaView Door-in-Door® Kühlschrank

Der LG InstaView™ Kühlschrank macht das Leben mit jedem Klopfen besser! Schauen Sie jetzt hinein, ohne die Tür öffnen zu müssen.

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance

Neuigkeiten

IFA 2022: „Life Reimagined“ – mit Innovationen von LG

Sie möchten die neuesten und innovativsten Produkte von LG kennenlernen? Die IFA 2022 bot genau den richtigen Ort dafür. Werfen Sie einen Blick auf einige unserer absoluten Highlights.

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges

Neuigkeiten

IFA 2022: Top-Technologie für die Küche

Sorgen Sie dafür, dass das Zubereiten und Lagern von Lebensmitteln endlich stressfrei wird, indem Sie mithilfe der besten intelligenten Geräte die neueste Technologie in Ihre Küche integrieren.

Ein rotes, bewegliches Banner zeigt: Das bessere Leben, das Sie verdienen

Neuigkeiten

The Better Life You Deserve auf der CES 2022

Entdecken Sie, was die CES 2022 in Sachen Luxus zu bieten hatte mit den neuesten Produkten von LG.

A smiling woman holds a Christmas present while her partner kisses her on the cheek

Neuigkeiten

Sorgen Sie für besonders fröhliche Weihnachten – mit diesen Geschenken von LG

Besorgen Sie Weihnachtsgeschenke noch zügiger, oder gönnen Sie sich am Black Friday selbst eine Kleinigkeit – mit diesem Einkaufsführer für die Weihnachtszeit gelingt es ganz einfach!

LG-TONE-Free-FP8_Pearl-White.jpg

Neuigkeiten

True Wireless In-Ear Kopfhörer von LG: Der perfekte Sound für den Alltag

Klare Klänge und satte Bässe: LG Electronics (LG) ergänzt sein Kopfhörer-Portfolio um starke Allrounder. Die LG TONE Free FN7 und die neuen LG TONE Free DFP9 und DFP8 Kopfhörer eignen sich...

Ein Mann ist zu Fuß außen leicht mit einem Laptop in der Hand

Neuigkeiten

LG gram – der leichte Laptop für unterwegs

Ob virtuelle Meetings oder Streaming unterwegs, wir verbringen die Hälfte unseres Lebens online. Egal, welche Bedürfnisse Sie haben – das LG gram erfüllt sie alle.

Essentials

Technologie für ein besseres Leben

OLED65C37LA.png

TV

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken
DXO3QBK.png

Audio

Entdecken
TONE-DT90Q.png

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Entdecken
instaview.png

Kühlen

Entdecken
washing-machine.png

Waschen

Entdecken
styler.png

Styler

Entdecken
laptops.png

LG gram

Entdecken
monitors.png

Monitore

Entdecken
beamers.png

Beamer

Entdecken
* Google ist eine Marke von Google LLC
*Preise, Aktionen und Verfügbarkeit können je nach Geschäft und Online variieren. Preisänderungen ohne Vorankündigung vorbehalten. Die Mengen sind begrenzt. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihren lokalen Händlern nach dem Endpreis und der Verfügbarkeit.
LG Electronics gehört zu den weltweit führenden Herstellern für die Bereiche Verbraucherelektronik, mobile Kommunikation und Haushaltsgeräte. Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahre 1958 ist es unser Ziel, das Leben und den Lebensstil unserer Kunden durch intelligente Produktfunktionen, intuitive Funktionalität und außergewöhnliche Leistung zu verbessern. LG Consumer & Business Electronics stellt intuitive, energiesparende und innovative Verbraucherelektronik her, die neue Maßstäbe setzt. Von TV-Geräten über Mobiltelefone bis hin zu Klimaanlagen und Waschmaschinen – die breite Produktpalette von LG Deutschland überzeugt durch Bedienkomfort, intelligente Technologien, exzellentes Design und einen niedrigen Energieverbrauch. Machen Sie sich einen Überblick von unseren aktuellen Produktinnovationen und lassen Sie sich von LG Consumer & Business Electronics inspirieren.