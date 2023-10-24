About Cookies on This Site

Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität | EKK A | 1400 U./Min. | Platinum Black mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F4WR709YB
MEZ69105185 F4WR709YB 23.9.19变更.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität | EKK A | 1400 U./Min. | Platinum Black mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F4WR709YB

MEZ69105185 F4WR709YB 23.9.19变更.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
F4WR709YB

Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität | EKK A | 1400 U./Min. | Platinum Black mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F4WR709YB

F4WR709YB
1 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar

F4WR709YB

Waschmaschine | 9 kg | EEK A | 1400 U./Min. | Platinum Black mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F4WR709YB & Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg | Wi-Fi-Funktion | Schwarz I EEK A+++

WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_v2

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).
*1Getestet durch Intertekim März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD™?

Was ist AI DD®?

AI Direct Drive® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

*1Getestet durch Intertekim März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene
Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30 der Knitterfalten.*

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9 % der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene.
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

Der Dampf entfernt bis zu 99,9% der Allergene.
Triple A

Erleben Sie die Vorzüge von „Triple-A“ der LG Waschmaschinen

Mit „Triple A“ für Energieeffizienz, Schleuderleistung und Geräuschpegel gekennzeichnet.
Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum
Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(F4WR709YB)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (F4WR709YB)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

F4WR709YB

F4WR709YB

Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität | EKK A | 1400 U./Min. | Platinum Black mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F4WR709YB

MEZ69105185 F4WR709YB 23.9.19变更.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt