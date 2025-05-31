Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Das Video zeigt einen Gast in einem Hanok-Gästehaus, der einen Film ansieht, Musik hört und mit Geräten von LG sein Frühstück genießt.

Monthly LG Juni

Ein harmonischer
Hanok-Kurzurlaub

 

Begleite ein Paar, das eine Pension betreibt und die Reisenden, die den Weg dorthin finden,

an einem besonderen Tag.

Ein Blick auf ein Hanok-Gästehaus.

Am Ende einer ruhigen Gasse in Seoul liegt ein kleines traditionelles koreanisches Haus, ein Hanok, in dem ein Paar eine Pension betreibt. Während die ruhigeren Ziele rund um die Stadt für friedliche Tagesausflüge und Wochenendausflüge bekannt sind, hat dieser beliebte globale Reisehotspot seine eigenen versteckten Schätze, die einen Rückzugsort vom Lärm des Stadtreisens bieten. Unsere Gastgeber fegen immer den Boden und brühen Tee zehn Minuten bevor die Gäste ankommen, um ihnen einen warmen Empfang in einem solchen Zufluchtsort zu bieten.

"Wir haben versucht, die historische Schönheit des Hanok zu bewahren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass du nicht die Last spürst, in einem alten Gebäude zu übernachten. Wir versuchen, uns auf die Balance zwischen Tradition und Komfort zu konzentrieren."

Heute laden wir dich ein, die Welt von Seungs und Hyuks Hanok zu erkunden und die besondere Zeit, die sie mit einem der vielen Besucher verbracht haben, die die malerischen Wunder dieses Raumes aufgesucht haben.

Lerne die Gastgeber kennen

 

"Hallo! Wir sind Seung und Hyuk, und wir betreiben unsere Hanok-Pension seit zwei Jahren."

"Ich bin aufgewachsen mit Besuchen im Hanok meiner Großmutter, also habe ich immer eine nostalgische Zuneigung für traditionelle koreanische Häuser gehegt. Als wir dieses hier fanden, wussten wir, dass wir es zu unserem machen mussten. Anstatt nur einen Ort zum Übernachten anzubieten, hoffen wir, dass dieser Raum dir ermöglicht, Koreas Schönheit und zeitlosen Charme zu erleben."

Die Gastgeber stehen vor dem Hanok-Gästehaus.

Ein warmes Willkommen, das die Stille füllt

 

Der heutige Gast ist eine Alleinreisende aus den USA, die eine ruhige Stadtauszeit sucht.

"Wenn Gäste zum ersten Mal ankommen, möchten wir, dass du die ruhige Gelassenheit der Natur und den langsamen, friedlichen Zeitablauf spürst. Wir spielen oft Coverversionen von K-Pop-Songs mit traditionellen Instrumenten über den Fernseher und die Soundbar im Wohnzimmer, um unseren Gästen zu helfen, in die Stimmung zu kommen."

Im Wohnzimmer verschmilzt alltägliche Technik natürlich mit dem Ambiente dieses traditionellen Raums, während sanfte Musik vom Bildschirm und den Lautsprechern fließt und von den freiliegenden Dachbalken widerhallt.

Ein Gast sitzt vor einem LG OLED-TV und liest ein Buch.

Ein besonderes Kinoerlebnis

 

Wenn die Sonne untergeht und die Dämmerung über den Hof fällt, verwandeln sanftes Licht und das Geräusch des Windes jenseits der Mauer die hölzerne Veranda in ein gemütliches Kino. 

"Eines der Highlights dieses Hauses ist der intime Innenhof. Bei schönem Wetter veranstalten wir besondere Freiluftvorführungen für unsere Gäste. Es ist ein Moment, der die Stimmung des Hanok wirklich einfängt."

"Ich hatte das Gefühl, diesen Film zum ersten Mal zu sehen, obwohl ich ihn bereits gesehen habe. Vielleicht liegt es daran, dass ich mich an einem so einzigartigen Ort befinde."  - Gast

Ein Gast sieht einen Film auf einer Leinwand mit CineBeam

Frühstück mit einer Portion Gelassenheit

 

"Morgens bereiten wir ein einfaches und leichtes Frühstück für unsere Gäste zu. Wir servieren normalerweise Obst- und Gemüse-Smoothies und Joghurt, und wir stellen auch einen Topf und Anweisungen bereit, damit du versuchen kannst, selbst Nurungji zuzubereiten. Es ist eine sanfte Art, den Tag mit einem Geschmack von zu Hause zu beginnen."

Unsere Gastgeber bereiten eine einfache Mahlzeit mit den frischen Zutaten zu, die in ihrem LG-Kühlschrank aufbewahrt werden. Der heutige Gast genießt ihr Frühstück in einem Raum, wo sie die Aussicht durch die großen Fenster des Hanok genießen kann. Frühstück hier ist mehr als nur eine Mahlzeit für den Körper. Es ist auch ein Moment, der die Seele nährt.

Ein Gastgeber serviert einem Gast das Frühstück.

Ein herzlicher Abschied von einem besonderen Aufenthalt

 

Bald ist es Zeit für unseren Gast zu gehen.

Die Playlist, die sie willkommen hieß, der Film, den sie im Hanok-Innenhof genoss, und das einfache, aber bedeutungsvolle Frühstück – als unser Gast zum letzten Mal durch das Hanok geht, sind ihre Schritte leise, übertönt von den Erinnerungen an ihre Alleinreise, die sich fast wie ein Familienurlaub anfühlte, als sie abreiste.

Zum Abschied umarmt der Gastgeber den Gast.
Ein Blick in das Hanok-Gästehaus.

Ihre Sprachen sind unterschiedlich, aber ein universell verstandener Respekt liegt in den letzten Blicken, die sie mit den Besitzern austauscht.

 

Es ist Zeit für unseren Gast, weiter die Welt zu bereisen, und für unser Paar, sich auf die Begrüßung ihres nächsten Besuchers vorzubereiten.

Warum ich meine LG Home Favorites liebe

*Dieses Video dient nur zu Illustrationszwecken und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

LinearCooling®

Wir halten saisonale Zutaten wie Obst und Gemüse frisch.

Leicht und tragbar

Nahtlose Mobilität und Benutzerfreundlichkeit für alle Unterhaltungsbedürfnisse.​

WOW Synergy

Lebensechte Bilder und harmonischer Klang für ein immersives, kinoähnliches Erlebnis.

Sonderangebot

02/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Erlebe das ruhige Gästehaus von Seung und Hyuk und genieße bis zu 5% Rabatt, nur mit Monthly LG.

5%

Rabatt

Coupon-Code

MonthlyLGJune5

Verbessere dein Wohnerlebnis

