Bild zur Feier von 10 Jahren webOS während der LG Streaming Week mit globalen Content-Partnern

LG Streaming Week

9. September bis 13. Oktober 2024

Entdecke wöchentlich neue Angebote

LG feiert 10 Jahre webOS

Entdecke neue und alte Lieblingsfilme und -serien, Sportsendungen, Animes, Spiele und mehr. 

Während der LG Streaming Week erwarten dich auf deinem LG TV wöchentlich neue Angebote. 

 Entdecke wöchentlich neue Inhalte

Öffne einfach die LG Streaming Week App und hole das Meiste aus unseren Angeboten für dich heraus.*

Erhalte 3 Monate kostenlos.

Apple TV+

Erhalte 3 Monate kostenlos.

Apple Music

Erhalte 1 Monat kostenlos.

Baby Shark World

Hole dir den ersten Monat für nur 1 €.

... und eine kostenlose 30-Minuten-Testversion von Blacknut

Hole dir die ersten 30 Tage kostenlos.

Crunchyroll

Sichere dir 20% Rabatt auf den NFL Game Pass.

Season Pro & Weekly Pro DAZN

Erhalte 3 Monate kostenlos.

1,99 USD für Basic (mit Werbung)

70% Rabatt für 6 Monate.

Joyn

Spare 50% auf das Standard-Jahresabo.

Paramount+

Erhalte 50% Rabatt auf gekaufte oder gemietete Inhalte.

Prime Video

Sichere dir 20% Rabatt auf ausgewählte TVOD.

Rakuten TV

Hole dir 2 Monate mit 50% Rabatt.

RTL+

*Aktion gilt nur vom 09.09. bis 13.10.2024. Angebote nur erhältlich in der LG Streaming Week App im webOS auf LG NanoCell, QNED und OLED TVs sowie den LG StanbyMe und StanbyME Go Modellen ab Modelljahr 2018 und mit webOS 4.0 oder höher. Angebote wechseln wöchentlich und sind nur in begrenzter Anzahl vorhanden. Angebote können auf bestimmte TV-Modelle, -Modelljahre und webOS-Versionen beschränkt sein.

Bild eines LG OLED TV

Mehr Produktangebote

Während der LG Streaming Week

*Verfügbare Inhalte, Apps und Angebote können je nach Service, Land, Produkt und Region variieren. Es gelten die Allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen.

**LG brachte seine ersten LCD- und OLED-TVs mit webOS-Plattform 2014 auf den Markt.

***Begrenzte wöchentliche Angebote können nur zum Ende jeder Angebotswoche eingelöst werden. Schaue für wöchentliche LG TV Angebote in die LG Streaming Week App. Die Angebote können aufgrund der begrenzten Anzahl von Gutschein-Coupons vorzeitig ablaufen.

Apple TV+: Das Angebot endet am 17.11.2024. Das Angebot gilt für 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart‑TV-Modelle, StanbyME- und StanbyME GO-Modelle in der Apple TV App. Gilt nur für neue und qualifizierte, wiederkehrende Abonnent:innen von Apple TV+ in deiner Region. Es gibt nur ein Angebot pro Fernsehgerät und Apple‑ID. Das Abo verlängert sich automatisch zum Preis deiner Region pro Monat, bis es gekündigt wird. Erfordert eine Apple‑ID mit hinterlegter Zahlungsmethode. Die Zahlung wird über die hinterlegte Zahlungsmethode abgewickelt und kann jederzeit bis spätestens einen Tag vor dem Verlängerungsdatum in den Einstellungen deines Servicekontos gekündigt werden. Es gelten die AGB und die Apple-Datenschutzrichtlinie; siehe die entsprechenden Bedingungen unter https://www.apple.com/de/legal/internet-services/itunes/de/terms.html. Du musst das Mindestalter in deinem Land und in dem Land haben, das mit dem Store übereinstimmt, in dem du das Angebot einlöst. Kompatible Produkte und Dienste erforderlich. Kann nicht mit anderen Angeboten kombiniert werden, die Zugang zu demselben Dienst bieten. Apple TV+ ist eine Dienstleistungsmarke von Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Das Angebot gilt bis zum 30.04.2025. Das Angebot ist in der Apple Music-App für ausgewählte LG 4K- und 8K-Smart-TV-Modelle sowie StanbyME- und StanbyME Go-TV-Modelle der Jahre 2018 bis 2024. Nur für neue und qualifizierte wiederkehrende Abonnent:innen. Apple Music verlängert sich nach der Aktion automatisch zum monatlichen Preis deiner Region, bis es gekündigt wird. Kompatible Produkte und Services sowie Mindestalter erforderlich. Es gelten die AGB.

Baby Shark World: Angebot endet am 14.10.2024. Angebot verfügbar auf LG-Modellen 2018-2024 in der LG Streaming Weeks App. Die kostenlose Testversion für 1 Monat ist nur für neue Abonnenten der Baby Shark World App in Ihrer Region gültig. Der Plan wird zum Preis Ihrer Region pro Monat erneuert, bis er gekündigt wird. Es gelten die Bedingungen.

Blacknut: Angebot endet am 13.10.2024 und ist verfügbar auf LG Smart TV-Modellen 2021-2024. Nur gültig für neue Blacknut-Abonnenten. Jederzeit kündbar, es gelten die Bedingungen.

Crunchyroll: Angebot endet am 13.10.2024. Angebot verfügbar für LG TV-Modelle von 2018 bis 2024. Nur gültig für neue Abonnenten. Der Plan wird nach dem Aktionszeitraum zum Preis Ihrer Region pro Monat verlängert. Es gelten die Geschäftsbedingngen.

DAZN: Week 1) Das Angebot endet am 22. September 2024 und gilt ausschließlich für Neukunden. Dein Season Pro-Abonnement läuft bis zum 31/07/2025. Nach dem anfänglichen Abonnementzeitraum wird dein Abonnement als fortlaufendes Abonnement zum Preis von 39,99 € pro Monat weitergeführt, das du dann jederzeit mit einer Frist von 30 Tagen kündigen kannst. / Week 2) Das Angebot endet am 29. September 2024 und gilt nur für neue Mitglieder. Es gelten die allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen.

Joyn: Anbieter von Joyn PLUS+ ist die Joyn GmbH, Ridlerstraße 57, 80339 München. Joyn PLUS+ ist für Neukunden im 1. Monat kostenlos. Nach dem kostenlosen Probemonat läuft deine Mitgliedschaft automatisch weiter. Der monatliche Preis beträgt 6,99 €. Dein Vertrag ist jederzeit online zum Ende eines Vertragsmonats kündbar. Zum Abschluss von Joyn PLUS+ ist ein Nutzeraccount unter Angabe persönlicher Daten erforderlich. Alle Preise gelten inkl. MwSt.

Mubi: Erhalte 6 Monate lang 70% Rabatt. Das Angebot endet am 06.10.2024. Das Angebot gilt für alle LG-Geräte aus den Jahren 2018 bis 2024 sowie für Modelle mit webOS 4.0 bis webOS 24. Gilt nur für neue MUBI-Abos in deiner Region. Nach Ablauf des Angebotszeitraums werden die Teilnehmenden automatisch auf den entsprechenden Abo-Preis umgestellt, den sie bei der Registrierung auf der MUBI-Angebotsseite ausgewählt haben. Es gelten die Geschäftsbedingngen.

Prime Video: Angebote können sich ändern. Bitte sehen Sie unsere Bedingungen unter primevideo.com/help für weitere Details. Amazon.com Inc und seine Tochtergesellschaften sind keine Sponsoren dieser Aktion. Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

RakutenTV: Das Angebot endet am 22.09.2024. Angebot verfügbar für LG TV-Modelle von 2018-2024 über UHD, StandbyMe und StandbymeGo. Gültig nur für neue Abonnenten. Der Plan wird nach der Aktionsperiode zum Preis Ihrer Region pro Monat erneuert. Details hier: https://www.rakuten.tv/de/terms_conditions/4115

RTL+: Der rabattierte Gesamtpreis von 8,99€ (inkl. MwSt.) gilt nur für die ersten zwei Monate im Tarif RTL+ Premium (50% Rabatt). Sofern das Paket nicht mit einer Frist von 30 Tagen zum Laufzeitende gekündigt wird, läuft das RTL+ Premium Paket nach Ablauf dieser zwei Monate zu den jeweils aktuellen Konditionen und dem Preis von derzeit monatlich 8,99€ (inkl. MwSt.) automatisch weiter. Eine Kündigung ist dann mit einer Frist von 30 Tagen möglich. Das Angebot ist nicht von Kunden buchbar, die sich zum Aktionszeitraum bereits in einem RTL+ Premium/ Max/ Family Paket befinden. Das Angebot ist nicht mit anderen Aktionen oder Rabatten kombinierbar und pro Kunde nur einmal einlösbar. Die Codes sind bis zum 31.12.2024 einlösbar. Die vollständigen Nutzungsbedingungen finden Sie unter RTLplus.com/agb.