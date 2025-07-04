Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV Angebote

OLED TV Tauschprämie

 

Sichere dir beim Kauf eines ausgewählten OLED TV

eine Tauschprämie bis zu 500 € exklusiv auf LG.com. 

 

OLED TV Tauschprämie Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen

So einfach geht´s:

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Lieblings-TV auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten OLED TV bis zum 13.07.2025 auf LG.com und wähle die Altgerätemitnahme im Warenkorb aus.

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Tauschprämie sichern

 

Sichere dir deine Tauschprämie direkt im Warenkorb und wähle den Rabattbetrag aus.

 

background
Hand sign

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis 13.07.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte TV Modelle, welche in den Teilnahmebedingungen aufgelistet sind.
  • Der richtige UHD TV muss bei der Bestellung im Warenkorb aktiv hinzugefügt werden.
  • Der Rabattbetrag wird von dem TV Preis im Warenkorb abgezogen. Der UHD TV Preis wird weiterhin angezeigt werden.
  • Im Fall einer Retoure wird der UHD TV in Rechnung gestellt. Für eine gesamte Rückerstattung muss die komplette Bestellung inklusive UHD TV retourniert werden.