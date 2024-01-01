About Cookies on This Site

Alkalmazás vezérlők

Az LG alkalmazás vezérlő segítségével hatékonyan szabályozhatja cége különböző egységeit. A szabályozható létesítményekkel költséghatékony az épületek üzemeltetése.

Alkalmazás vezérlők

Különféle épületrendszerek hatékony kezelése az optimalizált beltéri kényelem érdekében

Funkciók
Rugalmas és bővíthető rendszer

Az LG vezérlőrendszer harmadik fél által gyártott eszközökkel bővíthető: egyedi beltéri egységek vezérlésétől száraz érintkezőn keresztül kis BMS integrációjáig az ACS IO-modulon keresztül. Lehetővé teszi az épület költségeinek alacsony szinten tartását.

Energiafogyasztás felügyelete

A PDI (Power Distribution Indicator, teljesítményelosztás-jelző) minden helyiségbe elosztja a MULTI V mért energiafogyasztását az energiafogyasztás hatékony felügyelete érdekében.

AHU vezérlő

Az AHU kommunikációs készletek az LG kültéri egységet a légkezelő egység DX tekercséhez csatlakoztatják a maximális költségtakarékosság elérése és a friss levegőellátás érdekében.

Vezérlési alkalmazások termékcsaládja

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

