Integrált HMV tartállyal

A THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klímát nem kell a kazánházba rejteni. A kifinomult, harmonikus, fehér színű, modern kialakítású házának köszönhetően különféle helyiségekbe, például mosókonyhába és konyhába is telepíthető.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Hot_Water_Integrated_01

THERMA V int. háztartási meleg vizes osztott klíma

A THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klíma egy többfunkciós készülék, amely kombinálja a beltéri egységet és a víztartályt, így egyszerűvé és könnyűvé teszi a telepítést.

Funkciók
Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Hot_Water_Integrated_02

Kifinomult, modern dizájn

A THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klímát nem kell a kazánházba rejteni. A kifinomult, harmonikus, fehér színű, modern kialakítású házának köszönhetően különféle helyiségekbe, például mosókonyhába és konyhába is telepíthető.

Hot_Water_Integrated_03_HU

Az int. háztartási meleg vizes készülék működése

A kültéri egység által a külső levegővel hőcserélőn keresztül termelt hő a háztartási meleg vizes tartályba kerül, így fűtést és meleg vizet biztosít. Mivel a beltéri egység tartalmazza a víztartályt, a meleg víz és a fűtés kiegészítő víztartály telepítése nélkül is biztosítható.

Hot_Water_Integrated_04_HU

Egyedi fűtésszabályozás 2 külön zónához

A THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klíma 2 külön zónát tud szabályozni 2 elkülönített fűtőkörrel, így kielégíti a különféle beltéri hőmérsékleti igényeket.

Hot_Water_Integrated_05_HU

Üzemmódok kiválasztása és ütemezése

A THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klíma háromféle üzemmódba kapcsolható. A fűtési költség csökkentése érdekében a felhasználó gazdaságos üzemmódot állíthat be. A szobahőmérséklet növeléséhez a komfort üzemmód az ideális választás. Az ütemezési funkcióval a felhasználó beállíthatja a kívánt üzemmódot a kívánt időzónában.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Hot_Water_Integrated_02

Helytakarékos integrált típus

Ennek a többfunkciós, beépített beltéri egységgel és víztartállyal rendelkező készüléknek köszönhetően csak egy darab THERMA V integrált háztartási meleg vizes osztott klímát kell csatlakoztatni a kültéri egységhez, további bonyolult telepítés nélkül.

Split_High_Temperature_04_HU

Kényelmes fűtés az időjárás függvényében

A víz kilépő hőmérséklete az időjárás függvényében automatikusan követi a kültéri hőmérsékletet. Ha a kültéri hőmérséklet csökken, a ház fűtési kapacitása automatikusan nő, hogy megőrizze a helyiség beállított hőmérsékletét.

Hot Water Integrated_08_HU_Re

Gyors és megbízható fűtés intelligens érzékelővel

Az LG egyedülálló intelligens érzékelője nyomás- és hőmérséklet-szabályozó technológiát tartalmaz, amely közvetlenül érzékeli a nyomást, hogy gyorsabban és pontosabban reagálhasson a terhelés változásra.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_04

Energiahatékonyság az LG invertertechnológiával

Az LG széles körű ismereteket gyűjtött össze az energiahatékonyság legfontosabb elemeiről, a kompresszorok és motorok technológiáiról. Az LG invertertechnológia a teljesítmény optimalizálásával csökkenti az energiaköltségeket: csak a működéséhez szükséges áramot használja fel.

Emergency-Operation_PC_29092018_D1

Vészhelyzeti működés

A THERMA V váratlan hiba esetén is folytatja a folyamatos hőtermelést, amíg a szervizelés meg nem történik. Kisebb hiba esetén, amelyet főként az érzékelők meghibásodása okoz, a hőszivattyú ciklusa tovább működik. A ciklus részeinek nagyobb hibái esetén az elektromos fűtőberendezés működik tovább a fűtési üzemmód fenntartása érdekében.

Spilit_Line_up_PC_29092018_D1

MULTI_V_5_13

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ