About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

BMS Gateway

Könnyű kapcsolat az LG légkondicionálók és a meglévő épületrendszerek között. Az épületkezelési rendszer átjáró termékei (BACnet, Modbus és LonWorks) könnyen összekapcsolják az LG klímarendszereket és más meglévő épületrendszereket. ACP vezérlési funkciót tartalmaz, amellyel a vezérlés akkor is folytatódik, ha hiba történik a BMS-rel.

Control_Solution_BMS_Gateway_01

BMS Gateway

Könnyű kapcsolat az LG légkondicionálók és a meglévő épületrendszerek között

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
BMS_Gateway_02_HU

Integráció BMS-sel

Az épületkezelési rendszer átjáró termékei (BACnet, Modbus és LonWorks) könnyen összekapcsolják az LG klímarendszereket és más meglévő épületrendszereket. ACP vezérlési funkciót tartalmaz, amellyel a vezérlés akkor is folytatódik, ha hiba történik a BMS-rel.

BMS_Gateway_03_HU

BMS átjárók termékcsaládja

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ