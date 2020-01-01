About Cookies on This Site

LG Business Solutions

LG IT Business Solution

LG Electronics egy megbízható partner, amely innovatív informatikai termékeket és megoldásokat kínál különböző iparágak számára szerte a világon.

LG UltraWide all-in-one cloud device : User is in a video conferencing with built-in pop-up type Full HD web cam. LG UltraWide all-in-one cloud device : User is in a video conferencing with built-in pop-up type Full HD web cam.

Üzleti megoldások
teljes portfoliója

Innovatív termékeink széles választékával készen állunk minden informatikai igény kielégítésére.

Orvosi személyzet az LG Orvosi kijelző képernyőjét nézik. Orvosi személyzet az LG Orvosi kijelző képernyőjét nézik.

Üzleti tanácsadás

Iparági szakértelmünket és egyedülálló technológiánkat ötvözve minden ügyfélnek megadjuk a szükséges támogatást ahhoz, hogy a vállalkozását a következő szintre emelje.

Szerződés aláírása Szerződés aláírása

Ügyfélorientált látásmód

Elkötelezetten segítjük ügyfeleinket sikereik elérésében, felhasználva az üzletág legjobbjaival kialakított partnerkapcsolatainkat, hogy páratlan értékeket hozhassunk létre.

LG products

Nézzen körül az LG IT üzleti termékeinek széles választékában és találja meg a legjobb megoldást üzleti környezete fejlesztéséhez!

  • Egyszerűbb diagnózisalkotás
    és jobb operatív eredmények az
    optimális megtekintési élménynek köszönhetően

    TUDJON MEG TÖBBET!

  • Erőteljes eszközök a
    fokozott termelékenység
    és biztonság érdekében

    TUDJON MEG TÖBBET!

  • Nagy fényerejű valódi 4K
    lézerprojektor üzleti használatra optimalizálva

    TUDJON MEG TÖBBET!

  • Egyedi üzleti
    igényeire tervezve

    TUDJON MEG TÖBBET!
LG IT Partner Portal

Csatlakozzon még ma és váljon az LG partnerévé a jobb üzleti eredmények érdekében! Alig várjuk, hogy megoszthassuk Önnel a legújabb iparági trendeket és forrásokat az LG IT Partner Portal felületén!

Csatlakozzon most!

AZ LG Electronics arra törekszik, hogy új fejlesztéseivel komplex megoldást szolgáltasson az üzleti élet szereplői számára. A terület szakértőiként elkötelezettek vagyunk az üzleti IT termékek és elektronikai készülékek biztosításában, melyek segítségével a vállalkozások jobban teljesíthetnek és csökkenthetik költségeiket. Ennek érdekében fejlesztettük ki egyedi és korszerű termékeinket, mint a medikai kijelzők, felhő alapú eszközök, laptopok és projektorok. IT termékek széles választékát kínáljuk különböző vállalkozások számára. Tudjon meg többet üzleti termékeinkről még ma! További információért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot!

