Dual Vane kazettás egység

Az LG innovatív Dual Vane kazettás egységében a precíz dőlésszög-szabályozó segítségével a telepítés helyétől függetlenül állítható a légáram. Ezenkívül a légtisztító ötfokozatú szűrésének köszönhetően a berendezés egészségesebb és hűvösebb levegővel látja el a helyiséget.

Dual Vane kazettás egység1

Dual Vane kazettás egység

Az LG DUAL VANE kazettás egysége szélesebb légáramot biztosít a két különálló terelőlemezének köszönhetően. A telepítés helyétől függetlenül be tudja állítani a légáramot a kifinomult dőlésszög-szabályozás segítségével.

Funkciók
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Miért érdemes az LG DUAL VANE kazettás egységet választania?

A kifinomult dőlésszög-szabályozás mellett, az LG DUAL VANE kazettás egység tisztább és hűvösebb levegővel tölti meg a helyiséget a légtisztító készlet ötfokozatú szűrésének köszönhetően.

2021-1Way-Cassette-03-Desktop

Légtisztító szett

2021-1Way-Cassette-03-Desktop

Eltávolítja a baktériumokat és vírusokat

2021-1Way-Cassette-03-Desktop

Tanúsítvánnyal rendelkezik

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső tér érdekében

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső terek érdekében

Az erőteljes, ötlépéses légtisztító rendszer eltávolítja a szagokat, baktériumokat és a PM 1,0 méretű finomport. Mivel a szűrő vízzel tisztítható, lehetővé teszi a félig állandó használatot.

*A levegőtisztító szett opcionális tartozékként megvásárolható.

1. lépés

Előszűrő

Eltávolítja a finomport.

2. lépés

Por elektrifikálása

Növeli a részecskék elektrosztatikus erejét. Javítja a szűrő befogási hatékonyságát.

3. lépés

PM 1,0 szűrő

Eltávolítja a finom- és ultrafinom por akár 99%-át.

4. lépés

Szagtalanító szűrő

A rendkívül hatékony gázabszorpciós technológia eltávolítja a kellemetlen szagokat és a káros gázokat a levegőből.

5. lépés

Ionizáló

Megöli a kórokozókat és a baktériumokat.

*A légtisztító szett finompor-csökkentési teljesítményét a TUV Rheinland tesztelte az alábbi módon: a kálium-kloridot helyeztek egy 4 m x 2,5 m x 3 m-es zárt térbe, majd a készüléket (modellszám: PTAHTP0, PAH-TUP0M) 35 (azaz harmincöt) percig működtették 50 nm-es finompor szűréséhez, valamint 41 (azaz negyvenegy) percig működtették 100 nm-es finompor szűréséhez. A vizsgálat eredménye szerint a 50 nm-es és 100 nm-es finompor 99,9%-kal csökkent a levegőben (a vizsgálatot az SPS-KACA002-132:2018 koreai kísérleti szabvány alapján végezték.) Az eredmények a környezettől függően változhatnak.
**A levegőben terjedő baktériumok eltávolítási teljesítményét a TUV Rheinland tesztelte az alábbi módon: egy Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) nevű kórokozót fecskendeztek egy 60 m³-es zárt térbe, majd készüléket (modellszám: PAH-TUP0M) 60 (azaz hatvan) percig működtették. Az eredmény szerint a csökkenés mértéke 91,2% volt. Az eredmények a környezettől függően változhatnak.
***A levegőben terjedő baktériumok eltávolítási teljesítményét a TUV Rheinland tesztelte az alábbi módon: egy Phi-X174 vírust fecskendeztek egy 60 m³-es zárt térbe, majd készüléket (modellszám: PAH-TUP0M) 30 (azaz harminc) percig működtették. Az eredmény szerint a csökkenés mértéke 95,3% volt. Az eredmények a környezettől függően változhatnak.

Tisztaság kívül-belül5

Tisztaság kívül-belül

A Safe Plus szigetelés egy olyan antimikrobiális kezelés, amelyet a belső szigetelőelemeken alkalmaznak, hogy megakadályozzák a penészesedést és tisztább, frissebb légáramlást biztosítsanak.

*A Safe Plus szigetelést 2021 májusától alkalmazzuk a készülékekben. A termékekkel kapcsolatos további információkért, kérjük, forduljon a helyi LG irodához.

Egészséges levegő a nagy helyiségekben

A megtisztított levegő még a hűtött levegőnél is nagyobb területet fed le. Akár 147 m²-en is képes tiszta és egészséges környezetet teremteni, mint különböző zsúfolt terekben, például óvodákban, iskolákban és bevásárlóközpontokban.

Ellenőrizze az épülete valós idejű levegőminőségét!

A központi szabályzó segítségével az egész épület levegőminőségét ellenőrizheti és szabályozhatja, valamint a távvezérlővel, a LED előlap jelzőfényével, vagy okostelefonja segítségével valós időben ellenőrizheti az egységeket.

Ellenőrizze az épülete valós idejű levegőminőségét!1

Könnyű telepítés

Spóroljon a szűrőcserével a könnyen tisztítható, félig állandó használatú szűrővel.

Mosható szűrő

A szűrő a beltéri egység burkolatához csatlakozik a könnyebb telepítés érdekében.

Testreszabott légáram az innovatív DUAL VANE kazettás berendezéssel

Az LG DUAL VANE kazettás berendezése két külön terelőlemezt használ, hogy testreszabott légáramot biztosítson bármilyen környezetben.

Szélesebb területet fed le

Még messzebbre ér el

Változatosabb légáramot biztosít

Testreszabott légáram

Egy megoldás valamennyi helyiséghez. Az LG DUAL VANE kazettás berendezése optimális légáramot biztosít.

Közvetett légáram

Megakadályozza, hogy az egység közvetlenül Önre fújja a levegőt.

Lefelé és felfelé irányú legyezés

Egyenletes hőmérsékletet tart fenn minden helyiségben.

Közvetlen légáram

Akár 5 méterre elérhet további alkatrészek nélkül.

Turbó üzemmód

Érje el gyorsabban a helyiség célhőmérsékletét!

Egyszerű irányítás az LG ThinQ™ segítségével

Az energiamegtakarítás és a jobb levegőminőség érdekében a DUAL VANE kazettás berendezést mobileszközein keresztül is tudja ellenőrizni és szabályozni.

Egyszerű irányítás az LG ThinQ™ segítségével1

Smart Sensor érzékelő

Padlóhőmérséklet

A légáram addig növelhető, ameddig a padlószint el nem éri a kívánt hőmérsékletet.
*A padló hőmérséklet-érzékelője opcionális tartozékként megvásárolható.

Ember érzékelő

Attól függően, hogy egy helyiségben az emberek hol helyezkednek el, az emberérzékelő funkció beállítja a légáramot, és automatikusan kikapcsol, ha senki nincs a helyiségben.
*Az emberérzékelő opcionális tartozékként megvásárolható.

MULTI_V_5_13

