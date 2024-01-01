About Cookies on This Site

Ajánlott szerver

A jobb üzletmenet érdekében ajánlott szerverhardverrel, portokkal, klaszterek kialakításával és a vonatkozó szabályzatokkal kapcsolatban talál részletesebb tájékoztatást. 5000-nél több kliens használata esetén javasolt a szervert és a memóriát 1000 ügyfelenként bővíteni.

A jobb üzletmenet érdekében az ajánlott szerverhardverrel, portokkal, klaszterek kialakításával és a vonatkozó szabályzatokkal kapcsolatban talál részletesebb tájékoztatást.

Ajánlott szerverhardver

5000-nél több kliens használata esetén javasolt a szervert és a memóriát 1000 ügyfelenként bővíteni. (Helyzettől függően eltérő lehet)

Szerver felépítése

VPN használata esetén a szervernek azonos VPN-en kell lennie, vagy a VPN által elérhető IP-t kell használnia.

Port

Elvárt port a szerveren, amelyet alkalmazni kell a felhasználó tűzfalára.

Biztonsági szabályok

– RSA-titkosítás a webes bejelentkezéshez *2016-tól https használata *Megjegyzés: A rendszerkonfiguráció a hálózat állapotától, a tartalom méretététől és a terjesztés gyakoriságától függően eltérő lehet.

Biztonsági mentési szabályok

– Tartalomtárolási konfiguráció – Valós idejű biztonsági mentés PostgreSQL adatbázissal

PostgreSQL adatbázis

Szerverklaszterezés

1. A „cluster.use” értékét állítsa „true”-ra.
2. A „Server1” „cluster.target value” értékét állítsa a Server2 URL-jére
3. A „Server2” „cluster.target value” értékét állítsa a Server3 URL-jére
4. A „Server3” „cluster.target value” értékét állítsa a Server1 URL-jére.
5. Indítsa újra a Server szolgáltatást

*Az adatbázist és a tárolási mappát különböző számítógépre kell telepíteni.