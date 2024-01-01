About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Kazettás beltéri egység

Az LG mennyezetre szerelhető kazettás egységei a tágasabb, nagy belmagasságú terekben is képesek gondoskodni a tiszta, hűvös levegőről. Hatékonyan eltávolítják a szagokat, a baktériumokat és a szabad szemmel nem látható finom port is.

Mennyezeti kazettás beltéri egység

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás

Maximális esztétika, kényelmes környezettel ötvözve

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Az új kazettás levegőtisztító funkcióval

Az LG kazettás típusú beltéri egysége levegőtisztító funkcióval van ellátva. Megoldást kínál a káros, ultrafinom, szálló porszemcsékkel szembe. Ez CAC*-tanúsított, nagy teljesítményű termék, amelyet nagy terek tiszta, hűvös levegővel való ellátására terveztek.

Az új kazettás beltéri egység levegőtisztító funkcióval

*Tanúsított légkondicionáló berendezés (Certification Air Conditioner); a Koreai Levegőtisztasági Szövetség (Korea Air Cleaning Association) szigorú vizsgálatnak veti alá a légkondicionáló berendezéseket, és a megbízható termékekre tanúsítványt állít ki.

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső tér érdekében

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső tér érdekében

Az erőteljes, ötfokozatú légtisztítás eltávolítja a szagokat, a baktériumokat, és a szabad szemmel nem látható PM 1,0 méretű finomport is. Mivel a szűrő vízzel tisztítható, lehetővé teszi a félig állandó használatot.

* A levegőtisztító szett opcionális tartozékként megvásárolható.

Egészséges levegőellátás
nagy térben

Akár nagyobb területen képes légtisztító hatást kifejteni, mint hűtést. 147 m²-en is képes tiszta és egészséges környezetet teremteni különböző belmagasságú terekben, pl. óvodákban, iskolákban és bevásárlóközpontokban.

Egészséges levegőellátás nagy térben

*A légtisztítás által lefedett terület a belső környezettől függően változhat.

Valós idejű levegőminőség-monitorozás

Valós idejű monitorozás vezeték nélküli vagy vezetékes távvezérlővel, panel kijelző LED-jelzőfényével és okostelefonnal

Kényelmes fel- és leszerelés

Könnyen felszerelhető, a beltéri egységre akasztva.

Automatikus rácsemelés

Az automatikus rácsemelés biztosítja a szűrő egyszerű tisztítását. A 4 pontos támasztó szerkezettel, automatikus szintezéssel, leállásérzékelő funkciókkal, ill. a felhasználói memóriával.

Független terelőlapát-szabályozás

Független terelőlapát-szabályozás

A független terelőlapát-szabályozó funkció különálló motorokat használ, így lehetővé teszi mind a négy terelőlapát egymástól független szabályozását.

Hatfokozatú terelőlapát-szabályozás

 

Az 1 utas kazettával a légáram 6 különféle módon szabályozható. Automatikus légterelő lap is megtalálható benne, amely jobbra-balra 120 fokos szögben oszcillál.

Minimalizált magasság

Az 1 utas kazettás típus magassága 132 mm, ami ideális a kis helyre történő beépítéshez.

Könnyű telepítés

Az 1 utas kazettás egység ellenőrzéséhez való hozzáférés nem igényel plusz légcsatornázott helyet, így nagyban leegyszerűsíti a telepítési környezetet.

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás berendezés termékcsalád

Mennyezeti kazettás beltéri egység termékcsalád

Kapcsolat

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ