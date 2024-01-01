About Cookies on This Site

Központi vezérlők

Integrált vezérlési megoldások az optimális épületkezeléshez. Az épületrendszerek egyszerűen felügyelhetők a rugalmas kezelőfelülettel és könnyen kezelhetők a képernyőn a tényleges alaprajz alapján. Az intuitív kezelőfelület segítségével a felhasználók kényelmesen vezérelhetik az épület energiafelhasználását.

Központi vezérlők

Központi vezérlők

Integrált vezérlési megoldások az optimális épületkezeléshez

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Központi vezérlők

Intuitív kezelőfelület

Az épületrendszerek egyszerűen felügyelhetők a rugalmas kezelőfelülettel és könnyen kezelhetők a képernyőn a tényleges alaprajz alapján. Az intuitív kezelőfelület segítségével a felhasználók kényelmesen vezérelhetik az épület energiafelhasználását.

Megtakarítás az energiahasználat vezérlésével

Megtakarítás az energiahasználat vezérlésével

Rendszeresen jelentések készülnek az épületek energiagazdálkodási rendszerének előzményadatairól, így a felhasználók figyelemmel kísérhetik és meghatározhatják a fogyasztási célt az optimális energiafelhasználás érdekében.

Diagnosztikai rendszerfigyelés

Diagnosztikai rendszerfigyelés

A jelentések, amelyek tartalmazzák a vezérlési állapotot és egyéb információkat, e-mailen keresztül érkeznek, hogy a rendszer hiba esetén is ellenőrizhető legyen. A vészjelzés minden sürgősségi helyzetben zárolja az egész kijelzőt, és blokkol minden egyéb vezérlőjelet, így megakadályozza az esetleges baleseteket.

Könnyű bővíthetőség

Könnyű bővíthetőség

Az LG HVAC szabályozási megoldások integrált irányítása a bővebb lefedettség érdekében összekapcsolja az LG légkondicionálókat a külső rendszerekkel. Mivel az épületfelügyeleti rendszer a szabályozóba van beépítve, a megoldás azonnal a rendszerhez kapcsolódik anélkül, hogy további épületfelügyeleti portálra lenne szükség. Ez lehetővé teszi a kommunikációt az épületfelügyeleti protokollal, BACnet IP-val és a Modbus TCP-vel.

Rugalmas bővíthetőség összekapcsolással

Rugalmas bővíthetőség összekapcsolással

A bővíthető vezérlőrendszer harmadik fél eszközeihez, például szenzorokhoz és épületekhez, valamint légkondicionálókhoz is hozzákapcsolható. Az épületkezelést intelligens módon végzi a helynek megfelelően optimalizált logika alkalmazásával.

Ellenőrizze egyszerűen az épület levegőminőségét!

Az AC Smart 5 akár 128 beltéri egység levegőminőségét is képes kezelni. A légtisztító üzemmód bekapcsolásával továbbá valós időben ellenőrizheti a levegő minőségét, és megtekintheti a rögzített légkondicionálást.

Ellenőrizze egyszerűen az épület levegőminőségét!

Maximális hozzáférhetőség minden felhasználó számára

A fejlett központi vezérlő, az AC Manager 5 rugalmas kezelőfelületet biztosít minden felhasználó számára az eszköz képernyőjének felmérésével és az elrendezés automatikus testreszabásával, hogy a lehető legoptimálisabb felületet biztosítsa.

Központi vezérlők termékcsaládja

Központi vezérlők termékcsaládja

Kapcsolat

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ