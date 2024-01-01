About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Légkezelő egység (AHU)

A MULTI V egy levegőkezelő egység DX tekercséhez csatlakoztatható a friss levegővel légkondicionált környezet érdekében. Különféle vezérlési opciókat nyújt az LG vezérlőkhöz vagy meglévő DDC egységhez, amely a jel- vagy modbus-protokollokkal tud kapcsolatot teremteni.

VRF_AHU_01

AHU megoldás a MULTI V-hez

Rugalmas légkezelő megoldás a friss és kényelmes beltéri környezethez

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

MULTI V-AHU kapcsolat

A MULTI V egy levegőkezelő egység DX tekercséhez csatlakoztatható a friss levegővel légkondicionált környezet érdekében. Különféle vezérlési opciókat nyújt az LG vezérlőkhöz vagy meglévő DDC egységhez, amely a jel- vagy Modbus-protokollokkal tud kapcsolatot teremteni.

VRF_AHU_03_HU

Energiatakarékos légkezelő minden éghajlati igényhez

A DX AHU olyan AHU-hőszivattyú, amely kombinálja az AHU egyedülálló technológiát és a MULTI V technológiát. Új megoldásként hűtést, fűtést és ingyenes hűtést nyújt minden évszakban a kültéri és beltéri környezet levegő-hőmérsékletének energiatakarékos kiegyensúlyozása révén.

VRF_AHU_04_HU

Levegőszabályozás hőmérséklet-érzékelővel

A beltéri levegő hőmérsékletének szabályozásakor a felhasználók kiválaszthatják, hogy a beltéri hőmérsékletet a beérkező levegő vagy a visszatérő levegő alapján állítják be a hőmérséklet-érzékelő segítségével.

Rugalmas és bővíthető légtechnikai megoldás

Az AHU rugalmas alkalmazhatóságának és a nagy kapacitású típusok széles választékának köszönhetően megfelelő megoldás lehet különféle helyszíneken. Ez a nagymértékben kompatibilis légtechnikai megoldás számos helyszíni eszközhöz és harmadik fél vezérlőjéhez csatlakoztatható.

AHU_06_HU_Re

Vezérlési kapcsolatok különböző lehetőségei

Az AHU különféle vezérlési kapcsolatokhoz csatlakoztatható, például egyedi távirányítóhoz, az LG központi vezérlőrendszeréhez és érintkezéses vezérléshez a DDC és a modbus kommunikációs protokollon.

VRF_AHU_07_HU

Termékeink

MULTI_V_5_13

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

 

Kapcsolat További információk

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

Cím, Mérettáblázat lista
Erőforrás típusa Cím Méret

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

Ugrás