About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monobloc

A THERMA V R32 Monobloc megbízható és hatékony fűtést biztosít. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például –25 °C esetén is működőképes. A kilépő víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 °C is lehet.

01_Hero-Banner_D

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Átfogó fűtési megoldás R32 hűtőközeggel a lehető legnagyobb fűtési hatékonyságot biztosítja.

Monobloc_How-to_PC_29092018_D1

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 Monobloc?

A kültéri egység által a külső levegő hőforrással hőcserélőkön keresztül biztosítja a szükséges hőenergiát fűtésre és használati melegvíz ellátásra.

03_Reliable-Heating_D01

Megbízható fűtés

A THERMA V R32 Monobloc megbízható és hatékony fűtést biztosít. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például –25 °C esetén is működőképes. A kilépő víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 °C is lehet.

Újonnan fejlesztett scroll kompresszor

A THERMA V R32 Monoblocban újonnan fejlesztett scroll kompresszor található. Ez a korszerű kompresszor különösen a scroll elemek billenő mozgását javítja, növelve ezzel a kiemelkedő hatásfokot és megbízhatóságot. Ezen felül a kompresszor már szélesebb, 10 Hz és 135 Hz közötti frekvencia tartományban működik.

Környezetvédelmileg megfelelő hűtőközeg

A THERMA V R32 Monoblocban található, környezeti szempontból fenntartható R32 hűtőközeg globális felmelegedési potenciálja 675, amely 70%-kal alacsonyabb, mint az R410A esetében. Az R32 hűtőközeggel a THERMA V R32 Monobloc környezetbarátabb fűtési megoldásként kimondottan energiatakarékos.

05_Smart-Heating-Control_D03

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás

Az intuitív felhasználói felület egyszerű és gyors, érintő gombos, színes kijelzős megoldás, a felhasználók a saját életritmusának megfelelően állíthatják be az üzemelési sémát. Az energiafelhasználás napi vagy havi nyomon követésével pedig a fogyasztás hatékonyan kézben tartható.

*Az energiafelhasználás kijelzéséhez kiegészítő tartozék (PENKTH000) szükséges.

06_Remotely-Control-from-Anywhere_D

"LG SmartThinQ"-kel bárhonnan vezérelhető

Az LG SmartThinQ™ mobil alkalmazással a felhasználók a fűtési rendszert bárhonnan, bármikor egyszerűen szabályozni képesek. A fűtési rendszer távoli elérhetősége plusz komfortélményt biztosít a felhasználóknak.

*Szükséges tartozék: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem) és PWYREW000

07_Easy-Quick-Installation_D

Egyszerű és gyors telepítés

„Minden egyben“ fűtési megoldásként a THERMA V R32 Monobloc kültéri egység 3 fő alkotóelemből áll.

Egyszerű használat

A beépített fő alkotóelemeket tartalmazó „minden az egyben“ megoldás egyszerű üzembe helyezést tesz lehetővé anélkül, hogy a hűtőközeghez kiegészítő csőhálózatot kellene alkalmazni. A készüléket üzembe helyezők mindössze 3 rögzítőcsavar eltávolításával ellenőrizhetik a készüléket, és elvégezhetik a szükséges karbantartásokat. Ezen felül a különleges kialakítású vízszűrő házzal a szűrőbetét külön szerszámok használata nélkül is könnyen hozzáférhető, cselélhető.

Üzembe helyezés előtti beállítások

Az üzembe helyezésre vonatkozó információk alapján a felhasználó az LG THERMA V Configurator használatával előbeállítást végezhetnek, amit memóriakártyára menthetnek. A helyszínen ezt követően az üzembe helyezők egyszerűen behelyezhetik a memóriakártyát a távirányító csatlakozójába, hogy ezzel aktiválják a beállított információkat. Így az üzembe helyezés gyors és egyszerű.

09_Easy-Quick-Maintenance_D

Egyszerű és gyors karbantartás

A távirányító akár 50 eseményt is képes tárolni, így az előzményekből könnyen beazonosítható a hibás működés vagy meghibásodás oka, és haladéktalanul intézkedni lehet az elhárításához.

Spilit_Line_up_PC_29092018_D1

MULTI_V_5_13

Lépjen velünk kapcsolatba

Forduljon hozzánk, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Lépjen velünk kapcsolatba Tudj meg többet