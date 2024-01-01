About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V 5

Az LG MULTI V 5 egy integrált, magas épületekben használt fejlett technológiákat egyesítő megoldás. Minimális üzemeltetési költségek mellett maximális energiahatékonyságot kínál, mialatt a dupla érzékelős szabályozás pedig a hőmérsékletet és a páratartalmat is érzékeli.

Mennyezeti kazettás beltéri egység

MULTI V 5

A Multi V 5 az erőteljes légtisztítóval és hatékony szellőztetéssel rendelkező belső egységgel együtt lehetővé teszi, hogy az erdőhöz hasonló friss levegőt lélegezhessen be.

Funkciók
MULTI_V_5_02_HU_re

Felsőfokú hatékonyság

MULTI V 5 - innovatív technológiákkal a legjobb energiahatékonyságért

MULTI_V_5_03_HU

Dupla érzékelős szabályozás

A dupla érzékelős szabályozás érzékeli a páratartalmat és a hőmérsékletet a gazdaságos és kényelmes működés érdekében.

Okos terhelésvezérlés

A hőmérséklet és a páratartalom érzékelésével kezeli a hűtési terhelést, növelve az hatásfokot.

Kényelmes hűtés

Fenntartja a működést enyhe hűtési üzemmódban a műveletek közötti megállás nélkül.

Fokozott fűtés

Megnövelt fűtési idő a hőcserélő fagyasztásának késleltetésével a harmatpont előrejelzéséhez.

MULTI_V_5_05_HU_re_1

Csúcstechnológiájú inverteres kompresszor

A csúcstechnológiájú inverteres kompresszor javítja az energiahatékonyságot,

és fokozza a kompresszor megbízhatóságát.

PEEK anyaggal megerősített csapágy

A PEEK (poliéter-éter-keton) anyaggal megerősített csapágy jobb kenőanyaggal és formával növeli a kompresszor tartósságát és megbízhatóságát.

Párabefecskendezés

A kétfokozatú kompressziós hatás hatékony fűtést biztosít alacsony hőmérsékleti körülmények között.

Intelligens olajkezelés

Az olajérzékelő csak akkor működik olajvisszanyerő módban, ha növelni kell a kompresszor hatékonyságát. Mindkét kompresszorban kiegyensúlyozza és kezeli az olajszintet.

HiPOR™

A HiPOR ™ (magas nyomású olaj-visszavezetés) közvetlen olaj-visszavezetéssel minimalizálja az energiaveszteséget.

Az optimális csúcsteljesítményű levegőminőségi megoldás1

Az optimális csúcsteljesítményű levegőminőségi megoldás

Telepítse az LG hővisszanyerős szellőztetőjét a Multi V 5-höz, és élvezze az energiatakarékos szellőzést! A hővisszanyerős szellőztető reagál a külső hőmérsékletre és a széndioxid szintre, hogy hatékonyabb fűtést és hűtést biztosítson.

MULTI_V_5_10_HU

Folyamatos fűtés

A folyamatos fűtési technológia hatékonyabb lett a páratartalom-érzékelő által biztosított késleltetett leolvasztásnak, a részleges leolvasztásnak és az olajszenzor által biztosított intelligens olajkezelésnek köszönhetően.

MULTI_V_5_07_HU

Rugalmas beépítés nagy kapacitással

A központi részegységek fejlesztése miatt a MULTI V 5 mono kültéri egység nagy teljesítményt képes nyújtani 26 HP-ig. Lehetővé teszi a padlófelület rugalmas használatát, minimálisra csökkenti a telepítési területet, és jelentősen csökkenti a beépített súlyt.

Biomimetikus technológia

A légáramot 10％-kal növelő megerősített ventilátorok akár 20％-kal csökkentik az energiafogyasztást.

Megnövelt légáramlási sebesség

A megnövelt köpeny nagyobb hőcserélő kapacitást biztosít, és növeli a légáramlást.

4 oldalú hőcserélő

Akár 20％-kal növeli a hőátadást, így fokozza a kapacitást és a teljesítményt.

Egyszerű szabályozás Multi V-AHU csatlakozással1

Egyszerű szabályozás Multi V-AHU csatlakozással

A friss levegőjű, légkondicionált környezet érdekében a MULTI V-t egy légkezelő egység DX tekercséhez tudja csatlakoztatni.Különféle vezérlési opciókat nyújt az LG vezérlőkhöz vagy meglévő DDC egységhez, amely a jeladókkal vagy a Modbus-protokollokkal tud kapcsolatot teremteni.

MULTI V 5_11_HU_Re

A MULTI V 5 az alábbi területekhez ajánlott:

MULTI_V_5_12_HU

MULTI V 5 termékcsalád

MULTI_V_5_13

