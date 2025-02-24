Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TV és hangprojektorok akár 10% kedvezménnyel és ingyenes házhozszállítással az LG Webáruházban


Moziélmény otthon!

 

TV és hangprojektorok akár 10% kedvezménnyel, akár 0% THM-mel 4 havi részletre és ingyenes házhozszállítással az LG Webáruházban.

 

A promóció időtartama: 2025. február 24.- 2025. április 6.

Moziélmény otthon!

Emelje a hangulatos téli esték fényét egy lenyűgöző képminőségű LG Smart tévével, és ismerje meg az otthoni filmnézés új dimenzióját. Válasszon az LG OLED evo, LG OLED, QNED és UHD tévék széles kínálatából az LG Webáruházban. Tegye a moziélményt teljessé egy LG hangprojektorral, mindezt akár 10% kedvezménnyel! A megjelölt készülékeket akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel 4 havi részletre is megvásárolhatja!

Ráadásul a promócióban megjelölt készülékeket ingyenesen házhoz szállítjuk!

A promóció időtartama:
2025. február 24. - 2025. április 6. 12 óráig

Kiemelt ajánlatok 10% kuponkedvezménnyel!

Kuponkód: mozi10

Televíziók

Lézer projektor

Audio készülékek

További ajánlataink 5% kuponkedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: mozi5

Televíziók

Audio készülékek

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag a fent felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. február 24. – 2025. április 6. 12 óráig, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

Okos befektetés ma, éveken át tartó előnyök holnap!


Fektessen be okosan
LG termékekbe
az LG Webáruházban!

 

+ 15% kedvezmény két termék együttes vásárlásakor!
+ 0% THM kiemelt termékekre, fizessen 4 részletben!
+ Ingyen házhozszállítás regisztrált vásárlóknak

<br>Fektessen be okosan <br>LG termékekbe <br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!


A promóció időtartama: 2025. február 24. – április 6. 12 óráig, vagy a készlet erejéig.
 


Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei