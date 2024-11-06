Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Immagine del simbolo di LG LABS.

Un trionfo di ispirazione

La vita è bella quando un'idea sperimentale sblocca nuovi preziosi modi di vivere.

brid.zzz è una soluzione smart per prendersi cura del proprio sonnograzie alla misurazione delle onde cerebrali in tempo reale

Grazie a questa tecnologia, sviluppata dalla più recente tecnologia di LG Electronics, i dati accumulati sui modelli di sonno misurati con il sensore di onde cerebrali in tempo reale di brid.zzz forniscono una soluzione ottimizzata per la cura del sonno personalizzata tramite app al fine di garantire una migliore qualità del sonno.

1. Misurazione delle onde cerebrali in tempo reale
La fase del sonno viene analizzata in tempo reale grazie a degli auricolari dotati di sensori che rilevano e misurano le onde cerebrali in tempo reale.

2. Battito binaurale dinamico
Il battito binaurale dinamico trasporta una gamma più ampia di frequenze delle onde cerebrali per indurre un sonno ancora più profondo in contrasto con il battito binaurale statico che trasporta invece le onde cerebrali a una frequenza fissa.
Brid.zzz offre battiti binaurali sia dinamici che statici all’interno dell'app.

3. Cura del sonno personalizzata
Le regolazioni in tempo reale vengono eseguite fornendo diversi tipi di stimoli per soddisfare lo stato di sonno di ciascun utente.

Goditi la vita ciclistica al top, direttamente a casa tua, con excicle.

excicle offre l’esperienza completa sia dell’indoor cycling che del ciclismo all’aperto, grazie alla modalità commutabile del motore a ruota libera.

1. Sia la modalità “virtual cycling” che la modalità “studio cycling” sono disponibili con una singola bicicletta
La prima cyclette indoor al mondo con modalità commutabile con motore a ruota libera. Inoltre, offre sessioni di “lezioni di indoor cycling” e “biciclettata virtuale”.

2. Un'ampia selezione di contenuti in-app personalizzabili in base alle preferenze personali
50-100 programmi di allenamento disponibili. Potrai scegliere tra “lezioni di indoor cycling”, “escursioni virtuali” ed “escursioni panoramiche” per soddisfare le tue preferenze personali.
(3 Lezioni di indoor cycling e 11 escursioni panoramiche saranno disponibili al CES 2023.)

3. Un design semplice e moderno, che si integra con gli interni di casa
Come attrezzatura per praticare il fitness direttamente a casa propria, excicle è stata progettata per andare a completare gli ambienti di vita moderni.

pluspot è una stazione di ricarica wirelessper la micromobilità + App

pluspot è un servizio combinato di app e stazione di ricarica wireless per micromobilità, una soluzione in grado di accogliere i dispositivi dockless che ingombrano le strade delle città di tutto il mondo.

Pluspot non si limita ad aiutare gli utenti a localizzare in modo facile e caricare in sicurezza i dispositivi di micromobilità, ma funziona anche come stazione in grado di organizzare i dispositivi dockless che ingombrano le strade della propria comunità.
Inoltre, qualsiasi utente che partecipa a questo "plogging di e-scooter" può guadagnare punti equivalenti a contanti nei minimarket e nei caffè.

Dal punto di vista del business della micromobilità, la stazione di ricarica wireless che si ricarica semplicemente parcheggiando ha aiutato gli operatori della micromobilità a superare i problemi operativi quali la ricarica e il trasferimento dei dispositivi.

pluspot è la prossima mossa ESG di LG Electronics che è un PLUS per ogni nostra società, la propria comunità, il settore commerciale correlato e le persone.

Monster Shoe Club:LG Electronics fornisce l'esperienza del cliente Phygital

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) è un progetto NFT PFP (Profile Picture) per scarpe introdotto con i nuovi prodotti LG Electronics, LG Styler™ ShoeCase e ShoeCare. Fornisce un'esperienza senza interruzioni di raccolta e gestione di scarpe reali e virtuali.
Le 5.500 Monshoecl animate sono state create da Generative Art. La storia di Monshoecl spazia da scarpe realizzate con pezzi di metallo di scarto a scarpe con energia futura. Con il lancio del prodotto in Corea del Sud nel 2023, il servizio ThinQ Shoelife permette di raccogliere e gestire insieme scarpe e Monshoecl reali. Stiamo inoltre pianificando due esperienze cliente nuove e uniche al tempo stesso. Ci sarà un servizio di Realtà Aumentata in cui provare virtualmente le scarpe NFT. Inoltre, in Zepeto, gli avatar possono camminare nel metaverso indossando Monshoecl.
Unisciti a LG Electronics in qualità di titolare Monshoecl NFT e unisciti al nostro viaggio verso la casa del futuro!

Hover gym, l'inizio di una vita all’insegna dell’allenamento personalizzato

Hovergym è una "soluzione di allenamento domestico intelligente" efficiente resa possibile dalla combinazione del potente motore Twin DD di LG Electronics, del controllo touch e delle tecnologie intelligenti.

La potente tecnologia del motore aumenta o riduce in modo uniforme i carichi di peso fino a raggiungere il peso desiderato dell'utente.

L'app fornisce un allenamento personalizzato individuale che comprende la correzione della postura oltre che delle motivazioni per allenarsi.