Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Storia Del CES 2023

Anteprima Mondiale LG Dati Salienti

Tour Dello Stand Con Austin Evans

Tour Dello Stand Con Jerryrigeverything

2023 CES La Vita È Up Con Thinq UP

Frigorifero 2023 CES LG Con MoodUP

OLED LG 10oanniversario

GLI ULTIMI PRODOTTI
ESPOSTI AL CES 2023

Immagine di MAX InstaView a filo

Max Instaview a Filo

Immagine del purificatore d’aria AeroTower.

Purificatore D’aria

AeroTower

Immagine di LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE

OLED M

**Fonte: Omdia. Unità consegnate, 2013-2022. I risultati non rappresentano una forma di pubblicità per LG Electronics.
Chi decide di fare affidamento su tali risultati se ne assume la responsabilità. Per ulteriori dettagli, visitare https://www.omdia.com/

Immagine di WashTower™

Washtower™ Con Center Control
Immagine di LG gram

LG gram

Immagine di LG UltraGear™ OLED

LG UltraGear™ OLED

*Le informazioni sul prodotto possono variare in base al paese.

Simbolo del LIFE’S GOOD AWARD

Life’s Good Award

Ti presentiamo i finalisti, che spianano la strada per migliorare il futuro del pianeta e delle persone.

Life’s Good Award Scopri Di Più

Un’immagine della linea di prodotti LG LABS

Un Trionfo Di Ispirazione

La vita è bella quando un'idea sperimentale sblocca nuovi preziosi modi di vivere.

Un Trionfo Di Ispirazione Scopri Di Più

Immagine dell’interno di un veicolo con un monitor installato

Un trionfo di ispirazione.

Life'S Good Con LE Auto

La mobilità del futuro come spazio che ti capisce, ti anticipa e si prende cura di te. Tendenze LG Mobility da tenere d'occhio.

Life'S Good Con LE Auto Scopri Di Più

Visual chiave - LG signature

Live Beyond

Scopri la vita al livello successivo. Design senza tempo, superba maestria e innovazione senza limiti.

Live Beyond Scopri Di Più