Black Friday, così
extra che dura
tutto un mese.

Extra sconto fino al 22% con 3+ prodotti

Extra tempo, compri ora e inizi a pagare a marzo 2024

in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero

Extra garanzia 6 mesi.

Black Friday, così<br> extra che dura <br>tutto un mese. Acquista ora

Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei

risultati di un'indagine indipendente condotta sulla

soddisfazione dei consumatori, dietro pagamento di una

licenza temporanea.

L'unione delle tecnologie Quantum Dot e NanoCell dà nuova

vita ai colori

Goditi colori nuovi con le tecnologie Quantum Dot e NanoCell Scopri di più

Si vede una serie di Mini LED accesi. Sotto all’immagine è riportata la dicitura Mini LED. Si vede l’immagine di un cristallo colorato con l’immagine del processore alpha 9 nell’angolo sinistro. Sotto all’immagine è riportata la dicitura Precision Dimming Pro plus Si vede un grafico di distribuzione del colore RGB a forma triangolare sotto il quale è riportata la dicitura 100% di volume colore. Si vede un TV con vista laterale a 30° e sullo schermo TV si apprezzano dei palloncini colorati. Sotto all’immagine è riportata la dicitura Uniformità cromatica al 100%.

Scopri qual è il TV QNED perfetto per te Guarda la gamma