Immagine ravvicinata del personaggio di un gioco di fantascienza che indossa un casco con elementi circolari.

QNED Gaming Gioca in vantaggio

Dai una marcia in più alla tua postazione da gaming e tira fuori il meglio di te con il TV LG QNED Mini LED.

Ecco un TV LED che non hai mai visto prima

Il TV LG QNED Mini LED combina diverse tecnologie per offrirti immagini mai viste prima su un TV LED: retroilluminazione Mini LED e doppio filtro colore Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Questa fusione di tecnologie cambia tutte le carte in tavola, dando al nero una nuova profondità e ai colori maggior vigore. A te non resta che immergerti in una nuova esperienza visiva a 360 gradi.

Le dimensioni contano, anche per giocare

Perché accontentarti? Giocare su un TV grande ti proietterà davvero all'interno dell'azione! E se giochi su un maxi-schermo LG QNED Mini LED l'esperienza sarà ancora più entusiasmante.

Vista posteriore di un uomo che tiene un controller di gioco di fronte a un TV con schermo grande montato a parete. Lo schermo mostra la cabina di pilotaggio di un aereo che vola sull'acqua mentre sta combattendo una battaglia aerea.

Game Optimizer

Tutte le tue impostazioni di gioco in un unico punto.

Game Optimizer ti mette a disposizione impostazioni di gioco ottimizzate per vari generi di gioco, incluse FPS, RPG e RTS. Potrai accedere a tutte le impostazioni da un unico punto e avrai quindi un maggiore controllo sulla gestione dell’immagine e del suono. Potrai anche attivare le tecnologie VRR e AMD FreeSync™. In questo modo tutte le tue sessioni di gioco risulteranno più nitide e fluide con ritardo, scatti e tearing ridotti.

*La disponibilità degli aggiornamenti del software può variare in base al modello e alla regione.

Dashboard Game

Accesso rapido alle impostazioni durante la partita.

La nuova Dashboard Game è un menù semplificato che permette di controllare e modificare rapidamente alcune impostazioni di Game Optimizer al volo durante la partita. Mentre la dashboard è aperta puoi andare sull’ottimizzatore per accedere a maggiori impostazioni o cambiare il colore dello stile di gioco dell’head-up display.

*Il servizio sarà disponibile a partire dal secondo semestre dell’anno.

Credi di aver trovato il TV perfetto?

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Non lasciare che lo stuttering ti rallenti

LG QNED Mini LED supporta la tecnologia di refresh variabile AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Il risultato? Una riduzione significativa dei fenomeni di stuttering e tearing per permetterti di giocare partite più nitide e fluide, anche su uno schermo ultragrande.

Due schermi TV affiancati sui quali è visualizzata una scena di gioco di combattimento: sulla sinistra effetto FreeSync POFF e sulla destra FreeSync On.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium è presente solo sul modello QNED90.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Esperienza di gioco migliorata

Resta sempre al top della velocità, partita dopo partita.

LG QNED Mini LED supporta il formato HDR Dolby Vision® a 4K 120Hz per sessioni di gioco incredibilmente veloci e coinvolgenti, che portano la tua esperienza a un livello superiore. Inoltre, le funzioni VRR, ALLM ed eARC soddisfano gli ultimi standard HDMI 2.1 per ridurre il motion blur e l’effetto ghosting, offrendo una grafica fluida e sincronizzata in alta risoluzione.

Il marchio di 4K Gaming up to 120fps. Il marchio di VRR (frequenza di aggiornamento variabile). Il marchio di ALLM (modalità auto a bassa latenza). Il marchio Enhanced Audio Return Channel.

*La tempistica di rilascio degli aggiornamenti del firmware per Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120Hz per i giochi varia in base al modello.
*4K 120Hz è supportato solo sui modelli Mini LED QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED.
*VRR supportati solo sul modello QNED90.

Credi di aver trovato il TV perfetto?

HGiG

Fai un upgrade della tua esperienza con l’HDR

In qualità di membro del consorzio HGiG, LG collabora con alcuni tra i più grandi nomi nel campo del gaming, dagli sviluppatori ai produttori hardware, per assicurare una straordinaria esperienza HDR a chi sceglie i TV LG QNED Mini LED. Con il supporto HGiG il tuo gioco godrà di una profondità di colore HDR esattamente come l'ha pensata lo sviluppatore.

Immagine animata, una casetta e un albero si trovano su un piccolo fazzoletto di terra al centro di uno stagno, circondato da alberi alti e spogli; in alto a destra si legge la scritta “Con HGiG” e l’immagine è più luminosa e nitida rispetto a quella senza HGiG.n a small ground which is in the middle of a pond surrounded by tall and bare trees, with the text of 'With HGIG' on the upper right is brighter and better picture quality compared to that without HGiG.

*HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco HDR degli utenti.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Partnership con i leader di settore.

Giochiamo fianco a fianco

I nostri TV QNED Mini LED scendono in campo con i migliori produttori di tecnologia, di servizi e con i giganti dell'industria videoludica: Xbox, Google Stadia e Twitch. Tre partner con cui vogliamo fornirti la migliore esperienza di gioco, sia che tua ne sia il protagonista, sia che voglia seguire il tuo streamer preferito.

*Le partnership in essere possono variare in base al Paese.

Cloud gaming

Gioca direttamente sul tuo TV, senza console né download.

Giocare ai titoli più recenti in tutta comodità non è mai stato così semplice. Con i TV QNED Mini LED non servono una console o un PC da gaming: ti bastano infatti una connessione Internet ad alta velocità e un controller compatibile per accedere ai servizi in streaming Google Stadia e, per la prima volta al mondo, GeForce NOW di NVIDIA. Con l'app GeForce NOW puoi giocare immediatamente a tantissimi giochi tripla-A e a oltre 35 giochi free-to-play in 1080p a 60 fps, scegliendo dal catalogo di giochi che possiedi sui tuoi account Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect e Origin.

*Per usufruire dei servizi Google Stadia e GeForce NOW occorre una connessione Internet ad alta velocità e un account dedicato.

Unfortunately this product is not currently available.

