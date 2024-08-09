Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
多様なチャンネルを無料で ストリーミング。

LG限定のストリーミングサービス、LG Channelsなら、さまざまなライブおよびオンデマンドのチャンネルを無料で視聴できます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。
**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

クレジットカードを持つ手のアイコンに線が引かれ、その下に「No payment（支払い不要）」の文字が表示される。TV登録のアイコンに線が引かれ、その下に「No subscription（登録不要）」の文字が表示される。セットトップボックスのアイコンに線が引かれ、その下に「No set-top（セットトップ不要）」の文字が表示される。

登録無料

コストも 契約も ケーブルも
不要。

TVをつけて視聴するだけ。追加費用も、セットトップボックスをインストールする手間もかかりません。

LG TVで現在再生されているTV番組に、オーバーレイでTVスケジュールが表示されている。

ライブチャンネル

次に視聴するコンテンツをすぐにチェック

LG Channelsの使いやすいインターフェースで、公開されている幅広いライブコンテンツを確認し、次に視聴するものを見つけましょう。一時停止したり、チャンネルを変えたりする必要はありません。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。
**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

