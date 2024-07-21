We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Stop Your Cordless Vacuum From Smelling Bad
Find out how bad smells can form inside your cordless vacuum and how regular maintenance can stop them from taking hold.
Have you discovered an unpleasant smell coming from your cordless vacuum cleaner? In our informative guide, we will explore the common sources of vacuum smells and provide practical tips on how to prevent them from occurring. From proper cleaning techniques to daily maintenance steps, we've got you covered, along with recommending some LG products that are perfect for your home’s needs. Learn how to banish those foul odors and enjoy a revitalized cleaning routine.
Where does the vacuum cleaner smell come from?
The unpleasant odor in your cordless vacuum cleaner typically arises from the accumulation of water vapor, dirt, bacteria, and other particles sucked in during cleaning. If not properly addressed, these elements can create a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to persistent odors and even affecting your health if left unattended for a prolonged period. To ensure a clean and fresh vacuuming experience, regular vacuum maintenance is essential. By adopting simple cleaning practices, you can prevent unpleasant smells and enjoy a more effective and enjoyable cleaning routine.
Step 1 – Read the instruction manual
With many different vacuum cleaners available, it's important to take a moment to read the product manual before cleaning. This will help you understand the specific features and limitations of your vacuum cleaner, such as whether it can be washed with water. Disassemble the vacuum according to the instruction manual and clean the nozzles, dust bins, filters, and cyclone system components, choosing products that are designed for easy cleaning. By following these simple steps, you'll ensure that your vacuum cleaner remains in good condition and performs optimally.
Step 2 – Remove foreign matter
Large debris or objects can easily clog the pipe or air intake of your stick vacuum cleaner, affecting the vacuum's performance, increasing power consumption, and leading to poor ventilation and unpleasant odors. To address this, start by disassembling the vacuum cleaner and removing any foreign objects lodged inside. Thoroughly clean the pipe and air intake areas of your vacuum. These simple steps will keep your vacuum cleaner running smoothly, maintain its performance, and prevent any lingering smells.
Step 3 – Clean the dust bin or bag regularly
The dust box or bag in your vacuum cleaner collects various types of dirt like dust and hair. If left uncleared, along with unintentional moisture intake, it can become a source of unpleasant odors. To tackle this, it's advisable to empty the dirt from the box or bag right after use. Follow the instructions to wash or wipe away any stubborn dirt, ensuring it is completely dry before placing it back in the vacuum cleaner. By promptly addressing the dirt and keeping the dust box or bag clean and dry, you can prevent any unwanted smells from lingering around.
Another way to tackle this step is to choose a cordless vacuum with an auto-emptying function or accessory. Designed to improve this portion of cleaning, LG created the LG CordZero® Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower accessory. Compatible LG vacuums can be automatically emptied into this tower, which also serves as a dock to recharge your vacuum and a space to store vacuum accessories. Instead of emptying your vacuum’s dust bin after use, you only need to replace the larger dust storage bag within the tower approximately every 3 months! The dustbag replacement schedule may vary depending on the actual usage environment. The tower comes with a 3-step filtration system, hygienically locking away dirt and passing air through filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.
Step 4 – Clean and replace filters regularly
When a vacuum cleaner filter gets clogged, it reduces the efficiency of the vacuum and can result in unpleasant odors. Cleaning the filter can be challenging, so having a washable filter makes the cleaning process much easier, allowing you to maintain a fresh and efficient vacuum cleaner effortlessly. A model with a washable filter ensures that the filter can remain clean and free from blockages, helping to prevent odor buildup and ensuring optimal performance.
Many LG vacuums come equipped with a five-stage filtration system, created to easily filter dust, pollen, and pet hair out of the air within the vacuum. Large, medium, and small dust is separated layer by layer, and finally, only clean air is released from the machine. This system is especially suitable for customers with asthma or allergies to fine dust and pollen. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter, and fine dust filters can be easily removed and washed to maintain your vacuum’s performance. Filters should be hand-washed in clean water and left to completely air-dry before being placed back into the vacuum.
Step 5 – Maintain the vacuum’s suction head
Lastly, remember to take care of the suction head of your vacuum cleaner. Listen for strange noises coming from the head, as this can be a sign of lodged debris, and check to see if the suction head is stuck or unable to rotate properly. Once you identify any foreign objects, simply remove them. Refer to the instructions provided for the specific suction head and clean it accordingly. With that, you've successfully completed the cleaning process for your vacuum cleaner!
Daily vacuum maintenance
To prevent your stick vacuum cleaner from developing unpleasant odors, incorporate these daily maintenance tasks. Firstly, empty the dust bin after each use or replace the dust bag regularly, depending on the usage environment, to prevent overfilling the dust collection area and remove lingering smells. Clean the filter regularly, as a clogged or dirty filter can contribute to odors. Pay attention to any brushes or attachments and remove any entangled hair or fibers. Lastly, wipe down the vacuum’s exterior surfaces to remove any dust or grime. Incorporating these daily maintenance tasks into your cleaning routine will keep your vacuum cleaner fresh, efficient, and free from unpleasant smells.
Choose the right vacuum for the task
Daily cleaning and maintenance are important, and purchasing the correct vacuum cleaner model can make your quest to avoid bad smells that much easier. LG CordZero A9 vacuum cleaners have many design features that make cleaning more convenient and reduce the possibility of odors developing.
Choose a smart vacuum with a washable filter
Cleaning the filter on your vacuum is essential to maintain optimal suction power and cleaning performance. A clogged or dirty filter restricts airflow, reducing the vacuum's effectiveness in capturing dirt and debris. Regular filter cleaning ensures efficient operation, prolongs the life of the vacuum, and helps maintain a clean and healthy environment. Well-designed vacuums allow for the easy removal and thorough cleaning of vacuum parts. In LG’s CordZero A9 series, the cyclone system, metal filter, cloth pre-filter, and fine dust filters can be easily removed and washed to clean away dirt and keep your vacuum smelling fresh. Filters should be hand-washed in clean water and left to completely air-dry before being placed back into the machine.
Additionally, LG CordZero A9 models can be connected to your iOS or Android smartphone via the LG ThinQTM application. After connecting to your home wireless network, you can monitor the weekly, monthly, and annual usage of your vacuum from within the app, helping you understand your filter’s health and when filter maintenance may be required. The ThinQTM application helps you track the current battery charge of your device, as well as the ability to run diagnostics and check your cleaning history. Important maintenance information is always on hand in one smart and functional application.1
Choose LG’s self-emptying system
LG developed the LG CordZero® Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower accessory to improve the vacuum-emptying aspect of cleaning. When connected, compatible LG vacuums are automatically emptied into the tower's larger dust container, eliminating the need for manual emptying of the LG CordZero A9 stick vacuum cleaners. The tower incorporates a 3-step filtration system, securely trapping dirt and filtering out particles to prevent the release of dust or pet hair into the air during emptying. With convenient storage space for vacuum accessories, you can enjoy a more organized cleaning routine, and the tower only requires replacing approximately every three months. Experience a streamlined and hygienic cleaning process with LG's innovative All-in-One Tower accessory.
Choose a vacuum with a removable suction head
Many everyday occurrences can lead to a build-up of smell and bacteria within your vacuum cleaner, such as pet urine or spills of pungent ingredients in the kitchen. The trick to preventing these smells from lingering within your vacuum is the ability to clean key parts, both inside and out. LG CordZero A9 vacuums come with an easily removable suction head, helping you to get to the source of the problem quickly. Simply separate the head, clean and sanitize it, and stop any smell at the source.
If you are looking to avoid unpleasant odors from your vacuum cleaner, choose an LG CordZero A9 series vacuum cleaner to take back control. With a washable filter system and removable cyclone system, it enhances cleaning efficiency and is designed for easy maintenance to eradicate those nasty smells. Boasting a stylish design, extended battery life, and powerful suction, this vacuum comes with a range of suction heads to meet all your cleaning needs. Say goodbye to unpleasant odors and hello to the ultimate home cleaning companion with the LG CordZero A9 series vacuum cleaners.
To learn more about the functions of LG cordless vacuum cleaners, check out our featured wireless models below to help you easily keep your home clean.
1. Compatible smartphone required with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 14.0 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
