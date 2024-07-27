Washer Cycles: How to Wash a Weighted Blanket

A thick blanket, especially a weighted one, can be challenging to wash, but it's essential to maintain its therapeutic benefits and hygiene. A weighted blanket offers deep pressure touch, which promotes relaxation and improves sleep quality. So it's crucial to wash it properly to avoid damaging the machine or blanket and compromising its therapeutic benefits. Here are some steps to wash a weighted blanket:

Step 1: Check the care label carefully because it provides essential information on how to wash it properly. Some weighted blankets may require dry cleaning, while others may be machine washable.

Step 2: Check the weight of the laundry and verify if it can be washed in the washing machine. Overloading the washing machine can damage the machine or result in poorly washed clothes. Similarly, washing items that are not meant to be washed in the machine can damage the fabric.

Step 3: Use Mild Detergent. Using mild detergent prevents the blanket's fibers from breaking down, which can make the blanket scratchy. Avoid using fabric softeners and bleach as they can damage the blanket.

Step 4: Wash it using the Washing Machine. LG washing machines have a Duvet Cycle designed for items such as bed covers, sofa covers, and weighted blankets. It can also wash cotton bedding, but not delicate, wool, or silk garments. The Duvet Cycle allows you to adjust the temperature from cold to 40°C, and its maximum load capacity is 2.5kg, or one down duvet.

Step 5: To properly dry your blanket, use the Duvet Cycle on the LG dryer. This cycle is designed for bulky items like bed covers, sofa covers, and weighted blankets. Alternatively, you can use low heat and periodically stop the cycle to fluff up the weighted blanket so that it dries evenly. You can also air-dry the blanket on a large, clean surface.

Tips: Whenever spills or stains happen, you can also spot-clean the blanket as needed using a toothbrush dipped in a solution of warm water and mild detergent. Using a removable duvet cover can cut down on the need for frequent washes, as it protects the blanket from spills and stains.

How often you should wash your weighted blanket depends on how frequently it is used. For daily use, wash every three weeks or as needed. For occasional use, wash every three to four months. If you exceed the recommended weight when washing, it can impact the performance of your washing machine. For heavy comforters, please hand wash or use a commercial washing machine.