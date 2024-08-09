TV Screen Resolution & Aspect Ratio Explained

On a TV, screen resolution refers to the number of vertical and horizontal pixels there are in the display. Usually, the higher the screen resolution, the sharper the image will be.

High-resolution displays – like ultra-high definition, or UHD TVs– produce more detailed images, whether you’re watching a film or TV show, or playing a game. For a long time, the standard resolution was 1920 x 1080 (or 1080p), which is what you’ll find on Full HD TVs. This just means that those sets had 1920 horizontal pixels and 1080 vertical ones. Today, you’ll find TVs with much higher resolutions and a better picture quality: 4K UHD TVs have a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160, or 2160p, for example.

8K TVs offer an even higher screen resolution than this, at 7680 x 4320 pixels (4320p) – four times the number of pixels in a 4K model. Whilst it’s true that 8K displays produce extremely detailed pictures with bright and lifelike colours, both 4K and 8K TVs offer very high-quality images that are fantastic for watching almost anything.

There are additional factors that can determine the overall picture quality, so it’s worth getting to grips with other display technologies in TVs, too. What’s more, you’ll get the most benefit from high-resolution displays if you’re watching high-resolution content (in other words, content that’s been made for this kind of display).

If you’re watching something that isn’t 4K on a 4K TV, for example, the TV has to do something called upscaling, whereby it multiplies the number of pixels to match those of the TV. Sometimes, you may find that low-resolution content – like an old film or TV show that hasn’t been digitally remastered – doesn’t display as expected on all modern TVs. However, this probably won’t be an issue, since most old content today is remastered for DVD and Blu-ray.

Below are the most common resolutions you’ll see in TVs on the market today, and the pixel count of each.