OLED evo vs. Mini RGB evo vs. QNED evo Mini LED: What's the difference in picture quality?

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

*LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.