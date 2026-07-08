About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

What is the best Art TV for your space?

The best Art TV for your space is one that seamlessly blends into your interior while delivering both entertainment and artistic expression. It should go beyond simply displaying content by becoming a natural part of your living space.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with a 9mm-range profile appears flush against a glass-walled high-rise living room, where its vibrant abstract display enhances spatial depth while preserving a clean, balanced interior aesthetic.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with a 9mm-range profile appears flush against a glass-walled high-rise living room, where its vibrant abstract display enhances spatial depth while preserving a clean, balanced interior aesthetic.

LG Art TV is visualized with soft neutral textures and subtle layered patterns on a light background, creating a calm and refined atmosphere that blends naturally into interior spaces.

What makes a great Art TV?

A great Art TV is designed to blend naturally with your space while enhancing both form and function within your interior design.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is placed in a modern living room as an Art TV, featuring a vibrant, colorful waterfront artwork and a slim profile that integrates smoothly into the sophisticated interior design of the space.

Blending naturally with your space

A great Art TV is a digital canvas that transforms your living space into a gallery. With a slim profile and refined design, it blends seamlessly into modern interiors.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with a 9mm-range profile is placed in a living space with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a river, displaying a ballet painting that harmonizes with the refined interior.

Complete your space with what your screen displays

Beyond design, an Art TV brings meaningful content into your space—from artwork and ambient visuals to curated information that evolves with your day.

LG Art TV is visualized with soft neutral textures and subtle layered patterns on a light background, creating a calm and refined atmosphere that blends naturally into interior spaces.

Why choose LG ART TV?

LG ART TV is designed for those who want their TV to blend seamlessly into their space while doubling as a piece of art. From ultra-slim Wallpaper Design that sits close to the wall, to flush-fit Gallery Design and customizable frame options, it offers a range of design approaches to suit different interiors. With a gallery-inspired presence, it transforms your screen into a visual focal point that complements your space. When not in use, it can display curated artwork, creating a more refined and personalized atmosphere. Beyond aesthetics, it still delivers a complete viewing experience, so your TV looks as good as it performs.

Designed to blend into your space, your way

LG OLED evo AI W6 text is shown on a light beige background, with W6 highlighted in orange.

LG OLED evo AI W6 text is shown on a light beige background, with W6 highlighted in orange.

The pinnacle of spatial aesthetics, realized in a 9mm-range Wallpaper TV

Designed to embody spatial aesthetics in its purest form, the LG Wallpaper TV W6 is the flagship of the LG OLED evo AI lineup, bringing together advanced engineering and refined design in a breathtaking 9mm-range ultra-thin form. Nothing protrudes, nothing interrupts. This Wallpaper Design sits close to the wall and integrates seamlessly into your space, delivering a clean, sophisticated presence. Uncompromising performance is built into this ultra-slim design, balancing aesthetics with advanced picture quality.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with a 9mm-range profile is showcased in a living room, blending into the sophisticated interior while displaying a vibrant painting of a woman relaxing with a dog beside expansive city-view windows.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with a 9mm-range profile is showcased in a living room, blending into the sophisticated interior while displaying a vibrant painting of a woman relaxing with a dog beside expansive city-view windows.

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

9mm-range Wallpaper Design

LG OLED evo W6 mounts flush to the wall with no visible separation, creating a clean, uninterrupted finish. Precise alignment minimizes protrusion, allowing the display to read as part of the wall and elevating your interior with a refined, understated look.

True Wireless for design freedom

The world’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV delivers wired-level video and audio without visible cables. With the Zero Connect Box, now 35% smaller and placed up to 10 meters away, 4K content is transmitted wirelessly at ultra-low latency, allowing greater flexibility in how you design your space.

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

LG OLED evo AI G6 text is shown on a light beige background, with G6 highlighted in pink.

LG OLED evo AI G6 text is shown on a light beige background, with G6 highlighted in pink.

Flush-fit Gallery Design blends seamlessly into your space

Designed for those looking for a TV that mounts close to the wall, LG OLED evo G6 features a flush-fit design that creates a clean, integrated look within your space. With ultra-thin bezels and a refined profile, it blends naturally into your interior, allowing the display to complement your space rather than interrupt it.

LG OLED evo AI G6 features a Flush-fit Gallery Design mounted seamlessly on the wall in a modern living room, displaying vibrant abstract artwork that complements the sleek interior and bright window-lit space.

LG OLED evo AI G6 features a Flush-fit Gallery Design mounted seamlessly on the wall in a modern living room, displaying vibrant abstract artwork that complements the sleek interior and bright window-lit space.

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

Designed to showcase art

A slim and refined display blends naturally into your space, creating a gallery-like presence with no visible gap between the screen and the wall.

LG OLED evo AI G6 features a Gallery-like Design mounted flush against the wall in a modern living space, displaying a vibrant canal scene with colorful buildings and flowers that blends naturally into the refined interior.

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

Flush-fit Gallery Design blends seamlessly into your space

Designed for those looking for a TV that mounts close to the wall, LG OLED evo G6 features a flush-fit design that creates a clean, integrated look within your space. With ultra-thin bezels and a refined profile, it blends naturally into your interior, allowing the display to complement your space rather than interrupt it.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 text is shown on a light beige background, with LX7 highlighted in purple.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 text is shown on a light beige background, with LX7 highlighted in purple.

Gallery Design with Attachable Frame — tailored to your taste

Designed for those looking for a TV that resembles artwork, this ART TV can be styled with customizable frames to blend into your space. The screen functions as a visual element within your interior, transforming it into a focal point that feels like part of your decor.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV features a Gallery Design with an Attachable Frame, mounted on the wall in a stylish room while displaying vibrant abstract artwork that blends seamlessly with surrounding décor and framed art.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV features a Gallery Design with an Attachable Frame, mounted on the wall in a stylish room while displaying vibrant abstract artwork that blends seamlessly with surrounding décor and framed art.

9mm-range Wallpaper Design

LG OLED evo W6 mounts flush to the wall with no visible separation, creating a clean, uninterrupted finish. Precise alignment minimizes protrusion, allowing the display to read as part of the wall and elevating your interior with a refined, understated look.

True Wireless for design freedom

The world’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV delivers wired-level video and audio without visible cables. With the Zero Connect Box, now 35% smaller and placed up to 10 meters away, 4K content is transmitted wirelessly at ultra-low latency, allowing greater flexibility in how you design your space.

*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.

*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase.

Curated art that lives on your screen

Style your space with a variety of content from LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.

LG ART TV with LG Gallery+ displays curated artwork—space-themed visuals, Korean-style paintings, and scenic landscapes—cycling through each piece on screen.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV features a Gallery Design with an Attachable Frame, mounted on the wall in a stylish room while displaying vibrant abstract artwork that blends seamlessly with surrounding décor and framed art.

*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

Gallery Curation

Discover auto-curated content based on your preferences

Answering a series of short questions lets your TV know what kind of artworks you like. LG Gallery+ can then start serving you content recommendations personalized to your taste.

Generative AI Artwork

Turn your ideas into art with Generative AI

Bring your ideas to life with your TV’s built-in generative AI. Write out a prompt to create unique artworks and even send them to your phone via LG Link to enjoy them anywhere.

*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

AI Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.

*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Only supported on models with a light sensor.

*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.

*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

Explore the LG ART TV lineup

LG OLED evo AI W6

· LG OLED evo

· 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design

· Hyper Radiant Color Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Color

· True Wireless

· LG Gallery+

Discover The W6

LG OLED evo AI G6

· LG OLED evo

· Flush-fit Gallery Design

· Hyper Radiant Color Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Color

· LG Gallery+

Explore The G6

Explore more tips
to help you make the right choice

TV Buying Guide

Learn More

What’s the right TV size for your space?

Learn More

Picture quality by display

Learn More

What makes a 4K TV a good choice?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for movie lovers?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for gamers?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for sports fans?

Learn More

Which is the best AI TV for a smarter viewing?

Learn More

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*The scope of support may vary by country.