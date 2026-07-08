What is the best TV for watching movies?

Peter Doyle

<Harry Potter series>, <Inside Llewyn Davis>

An award-winning supervising visual colourist known for his work on the Harry Potter series and major films including The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. A pioneer of early digital color grading. Recipient of the FilmLight Colour Award (2025).

“So when we think of films like Harry Potter, where a whole class wears black clothes at night lit only by candles or organic lights, it’s all about the shadows and the blacks. In many night scenes, the black itself becomes a character in the film - an anchor that defines everything else. Having that level of accuracy means you can reveal texture and detail within the shadows, not just a flat black screen.”