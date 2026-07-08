What is the best TV for watching movies?

|Size
|83"
|77”, 65”
|83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”
|Display
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|Processor
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|Picture
|Hyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Hyper Radiant Color Tech (except 97”) / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra (48”: X2.1 brighter, except 97”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium (except 97/48”) / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Hyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.2 brighter with Brightness Booster Pro (83/77”) / Brightness Booster (65/55/48”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Eyesafe
|Eyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)
|Eyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)
|Eyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)
|Design
|9mm-range Wallpaper Flush-fit with Zero Gap
|Flush-fit Gallery Design
|Ultra-Slim Design
|True wireless
|World’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box
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|Sound
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|Speaker
|4.2ch / 60W
|4.2ch / 60W / 2.2ch / 40W (48")
|2.2ch / 40W / 2.0ch / 20W (42")
|Voice Control
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
|Movie
|Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 Pro
|Game
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz, 97": Up to 120Hz) / HGIG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000 (except 97”)
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGIG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000
|Connectivity
|Built‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect Box
|Built‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect Box
|Built‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect Box
|webOS secured by LG Shield
|AI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI Chatbot
|AI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI Chatbot
|AI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI Chatbot
|Additional Features
|LG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal