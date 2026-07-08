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What is the best TV for watching movies?

The best TV for watching movies recreates every scene with depth, clarity, and emotion, from high intensity action to subtle moments in close ups. For a more cinematic experience at home, look for strong contrast, refined highlights, and rich color depth. Technologies like HDR and precise black levels help create depth and clarity, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further enhance the cinematic experience.

LG TV for watching movies fills a modern living room with a cinematic scene on a large wall-mounted display, featuring a detailed close-up of a character and tiger, highlighting rich color depth, strong contrast, and immersive viewing.

LG TV for watching movies fills a modern living room with a cinematic scene on a large wall-mounted display, featuring a detailed close-up of a character and tiger, highlighting rich color depth, strong contrast, and immersive viewing.

LG TV as a cinema TV is visualized as abstract gold wave-like lines on a black background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

The essentials of a great cinema TV

Why is deep black important for movies?

Deep black levels are essential for cinematic realism. When a TV can reproduce true blacks, it preserves shadow detail and prevents dark scenes from looking washed out or grey. This stronger contrast allows bright highlights to stand out more clearly, creating a greater sense of depth and immersion, especially in night scenes, space visuals, or high-contrast films.

LG TV as a cinema TV with deep black enhances contrast, presenting a star-filled night sky with a zoomed-in section that reveals deeper black levels, preserved shadow detail, and brighter stars in refined clarity.

How does HDR compare to SDR for movie watching?

Compared to SDR’s more limited brightness and color range, HDR (High Dynamic Range) supports a wider range of contrast and color expression. On HDR-supported content, images can appear brighter and more vibrant compared to SDR. Dolby Vision™ is one of the widely adopted HDR formats, supporting up to 68 billion colors and theoretical peak brightness levels of up to 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata helps optimize color and brightness scene by scene for a more cinematic viewing experience.

LG TV with HDR enhances contrast as a split display compares SDR and HDR, showing an astronaut scene with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more defined detail for a more lifelike viewing experience.

What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?

With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ prevents color banding and enables more precise brightness control. Ensure your TV supports these features to enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theater.

What makes TVs with Dolby Atmos® special?

With Dolby Atmos® support, sound moves all around you—creating a more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. Enjoy movies with greater depth and clarity. Dolby Atmos® brings cinema-level surround sound into your home, placing you at the center of the action.

Why is DAFC important for cinematic experience?

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) allows your TV and wireless speakers to work together. This flexibility helps create balanced, immersive surround audio, making a professional cinematic sound easier to achieve in real home environments.

LG TV as a cinema TV is visualized as abstract gold wave-like lines on a black background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

Why choose LG TVs for a cinematic experience?

Experts recommend LG TVs because they bring together advanced picture quality, immersive sound, and AI-powered features, specifically designed to make watching movies more intuitive and cinematic at home.

See every cinematic detail, from deep shadows to brilliant highlights

Step into vivid visuals with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER Mode

Experience movies as they were meant to be seen. Dolby Vision enhances detail, contrast, and color, while FILMMAKER Mode removes unnecessary processing to preserve the creator’s original intent. This helps deliver a more accurate and cinematic viewing experience at home.

LG TV is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

HDR10 Pro optimizes brightness and color for clearer detail

HDR10 Pro enhances color, brightness, and contrast to deliver more vivid visuals and sharper detail. This helps reveal more depth in both bright highlights and darker scenes, making movies feel more lifelike and immersive.

LG TV with HDR10 Pro optimizes picture quality as a split display compares SDR and HDR10 Pro, showing a woman in a red knit sweater with brighter highlights, richer skin tones, and more vivid fabric texture for greater depth.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

AI HDR Remastering upgrades every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

LG TV with AI HDR Remastering is shown in a split cityscape comparison, with SDR on the left and AI HDR Remastering on the right, displaying brighter city lights, deeper contrast, and more vivid detail across the scene.

Looking for a more immersive cinematic experience? LG OLED evo takes it further

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. It preserves detail in both dark and bright scenes, so you can see every moment clearly, even in a bright room.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns. *Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. *LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement. *LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement. *Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

LG TV for watching movies fills a modern living room with a cinematic scene on a large wall-mounted display, featuring a detailed close-up of a character and tiger, highlighting rich color depth, strong contrast, and immersive viewing.

Black as Another Character in the Film

Peter Doyle Supervising visual colourist behind the Harry Potter series.

Peter Doyle

 

<Harry Potter series>, <Inside Llewyn Davis>

 

An award-winning supervising visual colourist known for his work on the Harry Potter series and major films including The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. A pioneer of early digital color grading. Recipient of the FilmLight Colour Award (2025).

 

“So when we think of films like Harry Potter, where a whole class wears black clothes at night lit only by candles or organic lights, it’s all about the shadows and the blacks. In many night scenes, the black itself becomes a character in the film - an anchor that defines everything else. Having that level of accuracy means you can reveal texture and detail within the shadows, not just a flat black screen.”

See the full interview
LG OLED TV for watching movies is supported by Rachel Morrison, an award-winning cinematographer of renowned films, showing how rich, dynamic black levels make the biggest difference in cinematic image quality.

Rachel Morrison

 

<Black Panther>, <Mudbound>

 

An award-winning cinematographer and director. The first woman nominated for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for Mudbound. Recipient of the New York Film Critics Circle Award and the Kodak Vision Award.

 

“Especially on a film like Mudbound, where we were operating at the bottom of the curve, having a rich, dynamic black makes the biggest difference.”

See the full interview

*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).

Top filmmakers and experts choose LG OLED

LG OLED meets the highest cinema standards and is the top TV recommended for watching movies. Hear why industry professionals prefer the quality of LG OLED.

LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its black performance, supported by an interview with Sean Baker, showing how deep black levels enhance overall image quality. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its color performance, supported by an interview with Natasha Braier, showing how precise color and visuals reflect cinematic color intent. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights picture quality performance, supported by an interview with Walter Volpatto, showing how detailed color reproduction and contrast preserve the creator’s intended image.

LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its black performance, supported by an interview with Sean Baker, showing how deep black levels enhance overall image quality. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its color performance, supported by an interview with Natasha Braier, showing how precise color and visuals reflect cinematic color intent. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights picture quality performance, supported by an interview with Walter Volpatto, showing how detailed color reproduction and contrast preserve the creator’s intended image.

*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).

Why do experts recommend deep black for watching movies?

Deep black levels are essential for cinematic realism. Unlike SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) which often suffers from washed-out dark scenes, true blacks preserve shadow detail. This stronger contrast allows bright highlights to stand out, creating a greater sense of depth and immersion—especially in night scenes or high-contrast films. 

LG OLED TV features deep black as a split image compares SDR with deep black, showing a black-and-white mountain night scene with richer blacks, clearer stars, and preserved shadow detail for stronger contrast and depth.

Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like audio

Dolby Atmos surrounds you with immersive sound

Dolby Atmos creates immersive 360° audio by placing sound as dynamic objects, rather than fixed channels. This allows sound to move around you with greater depth and realism, making movies feel more cinematic at home.

LG TV with Dolby Atmos displays a wide space scene in a living room, with graphic sound waves surrounding viewers and speakers to indicate immersive, multi-directional, object-based audio.

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV’s DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) optimizes sound based on your speaker placement, creating a surround experience tailored to your room layout. This helps deliver more balanced, immersive audio without complex setup.

*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

With Sound Suite, customize your sound setup for your space

Designed to be fully flexible with over 50 possible combinations, LG Sound Suite lets you to choose from the many available speakers and combine them to create your own setup that matches your needs.

LG TV with Sound Suite is wall-mounted in a modern living room, with multiple speakers arranged around a sofa as visualized sound waves radiate outward, illustrating a flexible audio setup tailored to the space.

*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*For Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz-supported router is required. Applicable to B6E, MRGB85, QNED85, and QNED82 models.

Smarter ways to discover content

AI Concierge recommends movies based on your viewing habits

AI Concierge suggests movies based on your viewing habits, helping you discover cinematic content that fits your preferences. In This Scene provides relevant information related to what you’re watching, making it easier to explore and stay engaged with each moment.

*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

Discover the best LG TVs to watch movies on

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for your movie-watching needs.

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED evo W6OLED evo G6OLED evo C6
OLED evo W6
OLED evo W6
OLED evo G6
OLED evo G6
OLED evo C6
OLED evo C6
Size83"77”, 65”83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”
DisplayOLED evo 4K / 120 HzOLED evo 4K / 120 HzOLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
Processoralpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
PictureHyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)Hyper Radiant Color Tech (except 97”) / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra (48”: X2.1 brighter, except 97”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium (except 97/48”) / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)Hyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.2 brighter with Brightness Booster Pro (83/77”) / Brightness Booster (65/55/48”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
EyesafeEyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)Eyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)Eyesafe RPF 40 / Eyesafe CPF 60 / Flicker-free Display (OLED)
Design9mm-range Wallpaper Flush-fit with Zero GapFlush-fit Gallery DesignUltra-Slim Design
True wirelessWorld’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box--
SoundAI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
Speaker4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W / 2.2ch / 40W (48")2.2ch / 40W / 2.0ch / 20W (42")
Voice ControlFar-field voice recognitionFar-field voice recognition Far-field voice recognition
MovieDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 ProDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 ProDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 Pro
GameNVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz, 97": Up to 120Hz) / HGIG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000 (except 97”)NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGIG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000
ConnectivityBuilt‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect BoxBuilt‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect BoxBuilt‑in Wi‑Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect Box
webOS secured by LG ShieldAI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI ChatbotAI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI ChatbotAI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI Chatbot
Additional FeaturesLG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal

*Differ by countries

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*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*The scope of support may vary by country.