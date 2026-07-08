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Which TV is best for gaming?

The best TV for gamers is defined by its ability to keep gameplay smooth, responsive, and visually stable, even in the most demanding fast-action scenes. For a truly immersive experience, look for a TV with a high refresh rate, high VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and low input lag as your primary buying checklist. These features work together to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and delay between your controller input and what you see on screen, so every movement feels more precise and natural, providing a smooth and responsive setup right out of the box.

LG TV for gaming is wall-mounted in a dark room with ambient lighting, where a large screen displays a fast-paced action scene with dynamic effects, illustrating smooth and responsive gameplay with immersive visual performance.

LG TV for gaming is wall-mounted in a dark room with ambient lighting, where a large screen displays a fast-paced action scene with dynamic effects, illustrating smooth and responsive gameplay with immersive visual performance.

LG TV for gaming is visualized as abstract blue and purple wave-like lines on a dark background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

The essentials of a great gaming TV

What is a refresh rate?

Refresh rate is the number of times your TV updates the image per second, measured in Hz (Hertz). In real gameplay scenarios, the difference is clear. A 120Hz TV refreshes the screen 120 times per second, making motion noticeably smoother than a standard 60Hz display, especially in fast gameplay like racing, sports, action, or FPS. While 60Hz may cause motion blur during quick turns, higher refresh rates improve clarity and reduce lag, helping you track enemies, UI elements, and fast-moving objects with professional precision.

LG TV for gaming shows a split-screen image of a car in motion, with the left side appearing more blurred and the right side clearer, highlighting reduced motion blur and improved clarity for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?

VRR is a technology that synchronises the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature to look for when buying a TV to ensure seamless and immersive gameplay without visual interruptions.

LG TV for gaming with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) shows a racing game on screen, where a car remains smooth and aligned with the display as real-time sync reduces screen tearing and stuttering for more responsive gameplay.

What is input lag?

Input lag is the delay between pressing a button on your controller and seeing the action appear on screen. The lower the input lag, the more instantly your TV responds, which is the most critical factor for competitive gaming where timing and precision determine the winner. A TV with low input lag helps movements feel immediate, giving you a distinct competitive edge in fast paced environments.

LG TV for gaming with low input lag shows a side-by-side scene, where an attack toward a fast-moving creature appears delayed on one side and more immediate on the other, illustrating faster, more precise gameplay response.
LG TV for gaming is visualized as abstract blue and purple wave-like lines on a dark background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

Why are LG TVs good for gaming?

LG TVs are designed to be among the best TVs for gaming, delivering smoother, more responsive play with fluid motion, minimal lag, and immersive picture quality that keeps you fully in the game. These lineups are specifically engineered to meet the high-performance standards of next-gen hardware.

LG TV for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

4K 165Hz VRR gaming with G-SYNC & FreeSync

Refresh rate is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. While 120Hz is the standard, LG pushes boundaries with up to 165Hz support, meaning the screen refreshes 165 times per second. This higher refresh rate results in even smoother motion than 120Hz, which is most noticeable when playing ultra-fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

LG TV with low input-lag shows an intense gaming scene with a towering combat robot amid explosions, with on-screen text referencing Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Intertek-certified Qualified Gaming Performance.

Low input lag with 0.1ms OLED response—no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering the best TV setup for professional-level competition.

*LG OLED displays have been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

LG TV with Clear Motion shows a game scene of a character walking toward a castle beneath a large moon, with on-screen HGiG and VESA Certified ClearMR text highlighting smooth, clear motion.

Clear Motion with HGiG and ClearMR 10000

HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent, while ClearMR 10000 minimizes motion blur for crisp clarity in fast scenes. The result is deeper immersion with visuals that stay remarkably accurate and clear in every moment.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

LG TV for gaming is visualized as abstract blue and purple wave-like lines on a dark background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

Everything you need for next-level gaming — in one LG TV

NVIDIA GeForce NOW World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by 2026’s cutting-edge NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance, bringing flagship PC power directly to your living room.

LG TV with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

World’s first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.

LG TV with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

Your one-stop gaming hub with LG Gaming Portal

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode, making it the ultimate destination for competitive play.

*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer to customize your gameplay

To achieve the best setup, use the Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and the Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. You can manually adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session and ensure your TV is always performing at its peak responsiveness.

LG TV with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG TV for gaming is visualized as abstract blue and purple wave-like lines on a dark background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

Step into a more immersive gaming world

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

Discover the best LG TVs for gaming

Compare these essential features side-by-side to choose the best TV lineup for your specific gaming needs and competitive goals.

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED evo W6OLED evo G6MRGB95QNED86
The front view of LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features its clean Wallpaper design, while a dynamic abstract composition of wave-like color gradients in vivid multicolors flows seamlessly across the screen.
OLED evo W6
OLED evo G6
OLED evo G6
The front view of LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel on low-profile feet, with a vivid, crystalline image of sharply defined red, green, and blue facets filling the screen.
MRGB95
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.
QNED86
DisplayOLED evo 4K / 120 HzOLED evo 4K / 120HzMicro RGB evo 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120Hz
Processoralpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
Size83"77”/65”100”/86”/75”100”/86”/75”/65”/55”
True wirelessWorld’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box---
ConnectivityBuilt-in Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect BoxWi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)Wi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 4ea
GameNVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000Motion Booster 330 / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / AMD FreeSync Premium / HGiG / ALLM / eARCMotion Booster 288, AMD FreeSync Premium, VVR(4K 144Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARC
PictureHyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)Hyper Radiant Color Tech (except 97”) / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra (48”: X2.1 brighter, except 97”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium (except 97/48”) / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%) / Micro Dimming Ultra / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)Dynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI HDR Remastering)
SoundAI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)AI Sound Pro(11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering Pro, DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
Speaker4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W / 2.2ch / 40W (48")2.2ch / 40W2.2ch, 40W (100”), 2.0ch, 20W (86”, 75”, 65”, 55”)
Additional FeaturesLG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport Portal

*Differ by countries

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*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*The scope of support may vary by country.