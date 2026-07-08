Which TV is best for gaming?

|Display
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|OLED evo 4K / 120Hz
|Micro RGB evo 4K / 120Hz
|QNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120Hz
|Processor
|alpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
|Size
|83"
|77”/65”
|100”/86”/75”
|100”/86”/75”/65”/55”
|True wireless
|World’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box
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|Connectivity
|Built-in Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect Box
|Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)
|Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)
|Wi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 4ea
|Game
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000
|Motion Booster 330 / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / AMD FreeSync Premium / HGiG / ALLM / eARC
|Motion Booster 288, AMD FreeSync Premium, VVR(4K 144Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARC
|Picture
|Hyper Radiant Color Tech / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Hyper Radiant Color Tech (except 97”) / X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra (48”: X2.1 brighter, except 97”) / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium (except 97/48”) / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%) / Micro Dimming Ultra / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Dynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI HDR Remastering)
|Sound
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)
|AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)
|AI Sound Pro(11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering Pro, DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|Speaker
|4.2ch / 60W
|4.2ch / 60W / 2.2ch / 40W (48")
|2.2ch / 40W
|2.2ch, 40W (100”), 2.0ch, 20W (86”, 75”, 65”, 55”)
|Additional Features
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport Portal