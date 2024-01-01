Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.

What is good TV picture quality?

LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K, and 8K TVs—all offering an exceptional viewing experience.

Which type of TV screen is the best?

Comparison of the different LG TVs from LG UHD, LG NanoCell, LG QNED, LG QNED evo, LG OLED, and LG OLED evo. Each with a short description of what each type of TV offers. LG OLED evo AI TV with colorful abstract artwork on the screen is visible. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also featured.

What makes LG OLED
evo truly exceptional?

LG OLED TV with the world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem. Awards won also featured. Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards, Best TV, G5 appears to be even brighter and more colorful. 2025 CES Innovation Awards, 2025 Best of Innovation for the video display category.

Perfected through 12 years of evolution and innovation. Find out why our revolutionary LG OLED evo is awarded, 2025 Best of Innovation Awards (OLED G5, 83"), and is recognized worldwide.¹

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is on an advanced-looking circuit board.

Groundbreaking performance from alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2

Discover ultimate picture and sound quality powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. AI Picture Pro enhances visual content while AI Sound Pro fine-tunes audio for an immersive sound experience.² ³ ⁴

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

Brightness Booster Ultimate

LG OLED evo with its Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture, powered by alpha AI Processor, delivers picture that's up to 3X brighter.⁵

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark. Then a colorful parrot in ultra-high definition is seen on the TV. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

Perfect Black &
Perfect Color

LG OLED evo is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensuring true black levels and accurate lifelike colors whether it's bright or dark around you.⁶

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG AI TV with webOS 25

LG AI TVs are made for intelligent hyper-personalization,
providing seamless support and intuitive control of every setting—simplifying your TV experience to make it more enjoyable.² ⁷

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV and LG Soundbar.

Leader in cutting-edge OLED Innovation

LG OLED evo is a pioneer of OLED technology, introducing breakthrough innovation yearly, giving birth to true wireless TV, driving the evolution of form factors, and redefining the future of displays.

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ⁸

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program
What makes LG QNED evo
truly exceptional?

LG QNED evo TV mounted on the wall. Image on the screen shows the wider color expression from its Dynamic QNED Color Solution. Intertek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3 is also visible.

LG QNED evo redefines your color experience. Get to know how its Dynamic QNED Color Solution delivers richer and wider color expression with 100% Color Volume.⁹

Colorful paint splashes are frozen in time. Each color is vivid and rich showcasing the Dynamic QNED Color Solution's ability to display a wider range of colors.

Dynamic QNED Color Solution

LG’s unique wide color gamut solution lets your TV’s backlight express pure, true-to-life colors, enhancing your viewing experience by providing a wider range of color expression.

TV screen with a holographic flower on the screen. Behind it is a visual representation of LED lights. It transitions from large LED lights to smaller ones and the holographic flower image is suddenly enhanced, showing how LG QNED evo is able to control light with more precision resulting in a more vivid, high-contrast picture.

MiniLED for Precise Light Control powered by New alpha AI Processor

LG QNED evo with MiniLED powered by our New alpha AI Processor enables precise light control. Enjoy stunning, lifelike visuals with brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and sharper detail.² ¹⁰

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG AI TV with webOS 25

Powered by webOS 25, LG QNED evo is an AI TV that recognizes you, adapts to your preferences, and caters to your every need.⁷

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ⁸

Table Caption
Features QNED92 QNED9M QNED85
LG QNED92 product image
QNED92
LG QNED9M product image
QNED9M
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
Display LG QNED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Size Up to 85 inch (85, 75, 65, 55 inch) Up to 86 inch (86, 75, 65 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch)
Color Dynamic QNED Color Pro Dynamic QNED Color Dynamic QNED Color
MiniLED MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program
webOS features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote
LG NanoCell TV mounted on a wall. Colorful picture on its screen.

What is LG NanoCell?

LG NanoCell delivers pure color by using nanoparticles to refine colors for clarity and accuracy. Enjoy 4K content with richer, vibrant hues, and sharper clarity.

LG OLED evo, LG QNED evo, and LG NanoCell—which one is the best?

Each display has its advantages. Find the best one suited for your viewing habits and lifestyle.

• LG OLED evo: For those who want the ultimate viewing experience powered by the latest alpha AI Processor. Enjoy the brightest picture and perfect blacks and color even in bright light.

• LG QNED evo: For those who want richer colors and clarity. MiniLED, Dynamic QNED Color Solution, and Precision Dimming Pro offer fine-tuned contrast and vivid color expression.

• LG NanoCell: For those with casual viewing habits as it offers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles—a practical option for everyday use.

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

¹Screen images simulated.

²Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

³Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

⁴AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
 Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

⁵Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
  Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

⁶LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
  Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
  'Reflection Free' applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & LG OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.
  '100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
  LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
  100%. Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.
  The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
  The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
  LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

⁷AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
  AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
  AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
  A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country. The security update is supported until: 31/12/2028.
  Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
  Some features may require an internet connection.

⁸Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

⁹LG QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
 Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

¹⁰Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.