LG XBOOM | Unleash Your Inner DJ!

CJ98

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    3500W RMS

  • Sound System

    Stereo (4-way)

  • Tweeter Unit

    1"

  • High Mid Horn

    4"

  • Low Mid Speaker

    8"

  • Subwoofer

    10"

FUNCTIONS -

  • CD

    Yes (1)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • MP3 CD

    Yes

  • WMA CD

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (2)

  • Bluetooth®

    Yes

  • Microphone Input

    Yes (2)

  • Portable Input

    Yes (1)

  • AUX (Stereo RCA)

    Yes (1)

  • FM Tuner

    Yes (87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    8 (User, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Music Decoding

    WAV, MP3

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • MP3 player USB charging

    Yes

  • Playback settings

    Random, Repeat1, Repeat All

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

  • Karaoke Microphone Input

    Yes (2)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Music Flow Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection

    Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)

  • Bluetooth Standby Wakeup

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Jukebox

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Program Play

    Yes (100 songs)

  • LED Coloured Lighting

    Yes

  • Vertical/Horizontal Placement

    Vertical Only

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • DJ Effects

    Yes

  • DJ Pro

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • Sample Creator

    Yes

  • USB 1 to USB 2 Recording

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTION -

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • Microphone (6.5mm) Input

    Yes (2)

  • Stereo RCA (AUX) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Portable (3.5mm) Input

    Yes (1)

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (1)

  • LED Lighting Output

    Yes (2)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    450mm x 170mm x 360mm

  • Speakers (WxHxD)

    455mm x 655mm x 410mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    Box 1: 510mm x 260mm x 460mm Box 2: 890mm x 520mm x 725mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    5.9kg

  • Net Weight (Speakers)

    27.8kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Model

    CM9760

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084775429

