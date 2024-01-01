We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CK43
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Total Output Power
300W RMS
-
Sound System
2 Way
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
-
Tweeter Unit
1.57"
-
Woofer Unit
5.25"
SOUND MODES
-
Sound Modes
7 (User, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)
-
Region EQ
12 (Dangdut, Arabic, Hip-Hop, India, Regueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
FUNCTIONS
-
CD Player
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS
-
Bluetooth Audio Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Built-In Wheels
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Repeat 1, Repeat All, Random
-
Voice Cancellation
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App¹
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Jukebox
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (300 songs)
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Vertical Only
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Simple Manual / Warranty
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
300mm x 163mm x 241mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
201mm x 306mm x 216mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
816mm x 361mm x 247mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.6kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
2.4kg (x2)
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
9.6kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
PREVIOUS MODEL
CJ44
EAN
-
EAN
8806098220373
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.