LG XBOOM CK43

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CK43

CK43

LG XBOOM CK43

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    300W RMS

  • Sound System

    2 Way

  • Audio Channels

    Stereo

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

  • Tweeter Unit

    1.57"

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25"

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Modes

    7 (User, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)

  • Region EQ

    12 (Dangdut, Arabic, Hip-Hop, India, Regueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

FUNCTIONS

  • CD Player

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth®

    Yes

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Bluetooth Audio Decoding

    WAV, MP3

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Built-In Wheels

    Yes

  • MP3 player USB charging

    Yes

  • Playback settings

    Repeat 1, Repeat All, Random

  • Voice Cancellation

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App¹

    Music Flow Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection

    Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)

  • Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup

    Yes

  • Bluetooth® Jukebox

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Program Play

    Yes (300 songs)

  • Vertical/Horizontal Placement

    Vertical Only

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • USB 1 to USB 2 Recording

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • Stereo RCA (AUX) Input

    Yes (1)

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Simple Manual / Warranty

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    300mm x 163mm x 241mm

  • Speakers (WxHxD)

    201mm x 306mm x 216mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    816mm x 361mm x 247mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    2.6kg

  • Net Weight (Speakers)

    2.4kg (x2)

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    9.6kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL

  • PREVIOUS MODEL

    CJ44

EAN

  • EAN

    8806098220373

What people are saying