We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mini Home Audio with iPod/iPhone Playback via USB
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Power Output Front (RMS)
80W x 2
-
Bass Blast
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
MP3 Battery Charge USB
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Dimmer Control
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX in
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
FM/AM Antenna
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
299 x 304 x 202mm
-
Front Speakers
236 x 312 x 245mm
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.