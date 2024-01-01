We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
500 Watts
All Spec
EQ SETTINGS
-
Bypass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB Input
Yes
-
MP3 USB
Yes
-
WMA USB
Yes
-
Made for iPod, iPhone¹
Yes
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output
250W x 2
-
Sound System
Stereo - 2 Way
-
Bass Blast
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (CD/AUX/Radio)
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Dimmer Control
Yes
-
MP3 Player Charge via USB
Yes
-
Clock /Timer/Sleep/Set
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
202mm x 307mm x 315mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
245mm x 452mm x 275mm
-
Weight (Unit)
3.2kg
-
Weight (Speakers)
5.6kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
