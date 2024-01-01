Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
500 Watts

Specs

Reviews

Support

500 Watts

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

CM4630

500 Watts

(0)
Print

All Spec

EQ SETTINGS

  • Bypass

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimiser

    Yes

FUNCTIONS

  • Disc Capacity

    1

  • CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • MP3 CD

    Yes

  • WMA CD

    Yes

  • USB Input

    Yes

  • MP3 USB

    Yes

  • WMA USB

    Yes

  • Made for iPod, iPhone¹

    Yes

  • AUX Audio Input

    Yes (Rear)

  • FM Tuner

    Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)

AMPLIFIER/AUDIO

  • Output

    250W x 2

  • Sound System

    Stereo - 2 Way

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes (CD/AUX/Radio)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Dimmer Control

    Yes

  • MP3 Player Charge via USB

    Yes

  • Clock /Timer/Sleep/Set

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port (Ver.2.0)

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (1)

  • AUX Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (AAA)

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    202mm x 307mm x 315mm

  • Speakers (WxHxD)

    245mm x 452mm x 275mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    3.2kg

  • Weight (Speakers)

    5.6kg

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

What people are saying