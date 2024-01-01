Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Stylish DVD Micro Audio with iPod Docking

Stylish DVD Micro Audio with iPod Docking

FB163

Stylish DVD Micro Audio with iPod Docking

All Spec

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Type

    DVD Micro

  • Audio Output(WRMS)

    160W

  • Power Output - Front

    2 x 80W

  • DVD/CD

    Yes

  • Tuner

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

AUDIO LINE IN

  • Analogue

    Yes

VIDEO SIGNAL OUT

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

DVD PLAYER

  • Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Playable Disc

    DVD±R/RW, CD-R/RW, MP3CD, DivX

IPOD CONNECTION

  • OSD-iPod Connection

    Yes

  • iPod Docking

    Yes

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DSP Sound Mode

    Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • USB Plus(DivX,MP3,JPEG)

    Yes

  • USB/MP3 Direct Recording

    Yes

  • iPod Connectivity

    Yes

  • Preset Station

    50 Channels

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Timer/Sleep

    Yes

  • Headphone Port

    3.5Ø

  • Preset EQ Master

    Normal, POP, Classic, Jazz, Rock

  • Surround Plus Virtual MX

    Yes

  • Surround Plus

    Yes

  • Power Save Mode

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit

    175x217x260mm

  • Front Speakers

    128x295x250mm

