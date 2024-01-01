We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stylish DVD Micro Audio with iPod Docking
All Spec
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Type
DVD Micro
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
160W
-
Power Output - Front
2 x 80W
-
DVD/CD
Yes
-
Tuner
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
AUDIO LINE IN
-
Analogue
Yes
VIDEO SIGNAL OUT
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
DVD PLAYER
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Playable Disc
DVD±R/RW, CD-R/RW, MP3CD, DivX
IPOD CONNECTION
-
OSD-iPod Connection
Yes
-
iPod Docking
Yes
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus(DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
USB/MP3 Direct Recording
Yes
-
iPod Connectivity
Yes
-
Preset Station
50 Channels
-
Clock
Yes
-
Timer/Sleep
Yes
-
Headphone Port
3.5Ø
-
Preset EQ Master
Normal, POP, Classic, Jazz, Rock
-
Surround Plus Virtual MX
Yes
-
Surround Plus
Yes
-
Power Save Mode
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit
175x217x260mm
-
Front Speakers
128x295x250mm
What people are saying
