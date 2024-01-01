Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1000W 5.1ch 3D Blu-ray Home Theatre System

Specs

Reviews

Support

1000W 5.1ch 3D Blu-ray Home Theatre System

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

LHB655NW

1000W 5.1ch 3D Blu-ray Home Theatre System

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    1000W RMS

  • Sound System

    5.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    167W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    167W

  • Output Power - Surround

    167W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    167W

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -

  • 3D Blu-ray

    Yes (Region B)

  • BD-ROM/-R/RE

    Yes (Region B)

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes (Region 4)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES -

  • Resolution Upscaling

    (up to 1080p Full HD)

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Music Decoding

    WAV/MP3/OGG/WMA/AAC/FLAC/AIFF

  • Photo Decoding

    JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF

  • Video Decoding

    MPEG-2/MKV/MP4 H.264 HDMI/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVI

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS HD High Resolution Audio/DTS HD Master Audio Essentials/LPCM

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Photo Slideshow to music

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Speakers

    Yes

STREAMING SERVICES -

  • Supported Streaming Services

    Netflix, YouTube

CONNECTION -

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

  • Stereo RCA (AUX) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI

    1

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cables

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    360mm x 61mm x 299mm

  • Front Speakers (WxHxD)

    290mm x 1100mm x 290mm

  • Centre Speaker (WxHxD)

    220mm x 100mm x 104mm

  • Rear Speakers (WxHxD)

    290mm x 1100mm x 290mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    172mm x 391mm x 261mm

  • Wireless Receiver (WxHxD)

    60mm x 220mm x 175mm

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084813015

What people are saying