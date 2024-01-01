We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2300W A/V Receiver with Giant Tallboy Speaker System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
1" Horn Loaded Tweeters, 8" Mid-Range, 12" Bass-Woofer
-
Total Output Power
2300W
-
Output Power - Front
920W x 2
-
Output Power - Surround
230W x 2
-
Sound System
4.2ch
-
Speaker - Rear
4" Full Range Woofer
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Standby HDMI Pass-Through
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Repeat, Random
-
Bluetooth Remote App
BTC3 (2BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
DIMENSIONS
-
Shipping
2 boxes: (1x Main Unit & 1x Rear Speakers & 1x Front Speakers)
-
Front Speakers
360mm x 1190mm x 301mm
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 147.5mm x 366mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.7kg
-
Net Weight (Front Speaker)
23.8kg x 2
-
Net Weight (Rear Spekers)
2.6kg x 2
-
Rear Speakers (WxHxD)
215mm x 283mm x 182mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (2)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (HDMI)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (2)
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Video In (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Coaxial) Input
Yes (1) (Shared with Digital Optical Input)
-
Audio Line Out
Yes (1)
EQ SETTINGS
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
VSM+ (Virtual Surround Sound)
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Cable not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
USB MP3
Yes
-
USB WMA
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
PCM
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MP3/WMA
