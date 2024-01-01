Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Specs

Reviews

Support

2300W A/V Receiver with Giant Tallboy Speaker System

NA9640P

2300W A/V Receiver with Giant Tallboy Speaker System

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker - Front

    1" Horn Loaded Tweeters, 8" Mid-Range, 12" Bass-Woofer

  • Total Output Power

    2300W

  • Output Power - Front

    920W x 2

  • Output Power - Surround

    230W x 2

  • Sound System

    4.2ch

  • Speaker - Rear

    4" Full Range Woofer

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Standby HDMI Pass-Through

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass-Through

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes (Sequential, Random)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • MP3 player USB charging

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Playback settings

    Repeat, Random

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    BTC3 (2BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))

  • File/Folder Search

    Yes (File/Folder Search)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Battery (AAA)

    Yes (2)

DIMENSIONS

  • Shipping

    2 boxes: (1x Main Unit & 1x Rear Speakers & 1x Front Speakers)

  • Front Speakers

    360mm x 1190mm x 301mm

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    430mm x 147.5mm x 366mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    4.7kg

  • Net Weight (Front Speaker)

    23.8kg x 2

  • Net Weight (Rear Spekers)

    2.6kg x 2

  • Rear Speakers (WxHxD)

    215mm x 283mm x 182mm

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (1)

  • AUX Input

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

  • Audio Input (Portable In)

    Yes (1)

  • Video Out (HDMI)

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (2)

  • Video Out (Composite)

    Yes (1)

  • Video In (Composite)

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Coaxial) Input

    Yes (1) (Shared with Digital Optical Input)

  • Audio Line Out

    Yes (1)

EQ SETTINGS

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimiser

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Natural Plus

    Yes

  • VSM+ (Virtual Surround Sound)

    Yes

FUNCTIONS

  • Portable Audio Input

    Yes (Cable not supplied)

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB MP3

    Yes

  • USB WMA

    Yes

AUDIO DECODING FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • PCM

    Yes

  • USB Audio Decoding

    MP3/WMA

