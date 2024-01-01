Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1ch Sound Bar - 120W Total RMS Power Output

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1ch Sound Bar - 120W Total RMS Power Output

NB2540

2.1ch Sound Bar - 120W Total RMS Power Output

(0)
All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker - Front

    25W x 2

  • Speaker - Subwoofer

    70W (Passive)

  • Speaker Type

    Sound Bar

  • Audio Channels

    2.1

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)

    Yes (Volume, Mute) (2014 Magic Remote required to enable this feature on LB5820 /5840 models.)

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes Volume, Mute (Cable not supplied.)

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Streaming

    Yes

  • Portable Input

    Yes (Cable not supplied.)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes (2)

  • Wall Mount Paper Template

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Battery (AAA)

    Yes (2)

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    880mm x 62mm x 90mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    156mm x 300mm x 294mm

  • Weight (Subwoofer)

    2.9kg

  • Weight (Main Unit)

    1.8kg

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Audio Input (Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Input (Portable In)

    Yes (1)

