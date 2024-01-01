Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System - 300W Total RMS Power Output

2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System - 300W Total RMS Power Output

NB3530A

2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System - 300W Total RMS Power Output

(0)
LG NB3530A - 2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System 300W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Bass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (2 x AAA)

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    950mm x 75mm x 57mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    175mm x 364mm x 316mm

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

AMPLIFIER/AUDIO

  • Output Power - Soundbar

    80W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    140W (Active)

  • Speaker Type

    Sound Bar

  • Audio Channels

    2.1

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0+ Digital Out

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)

    Yes

  • Wireless Subwoofer

    Yes

  • LED Screen Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • A/V Sync Delay

    Yes (Optical)

  • USB Audio Playback

    Yes (MP3, WMA)

  • Portable In (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Portable Input (3.5mm)

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (2)

