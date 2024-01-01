Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SJ3

LG SJ3 Soundbar

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -

  • TV Size

    43" ↑

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    300W

  • Sound System

    2.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    50W x 2 (Tweeterx2)

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, LPCM

  • Music Decoding

    OGG, WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, Cinema)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android )

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes / Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Woofer Level -15 ~ +6dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

CONNECTION -

  • Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes - AAA x 2

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (w/ foot ) mm

    950mm x 71mm x 47mm

  • Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)

    43 inch ↑

  • Subwoofer

    171mm x 320mm x252mm

  • Net Weight (Kg) (Main)

    2.47Kg

  • Net Weight (Kg) (Subwoofer)

    4.2Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    1045mm x416mm x217mm

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    9.0Kg

