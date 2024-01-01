We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro System with USB Recording
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Auto Master EQ
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Power Output – Front
2x5W
-
2 Channel Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
XDSS
Yes
-
Portable in (3.5mm)
Yes
PLAYABLE FORMATS
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTION
-
USB Port (Ver. 2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTION
-
Speaker Terminals L/R
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main Unit
149x210x210mm
-
Speakers
132x210x174mm
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
