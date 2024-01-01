26L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Shhhh.... Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier
Experience the quiet dehumidification with operation under 32dB* in silent mode, helping you to achieve a drier, comfortable home all day long
*Operates down to 31.94 dB(A) in silent mode in accordance with section base 8.6 of SPS KACA0020-6631 , test method for measuring noise level of indoor dehumidifiers (Korean standards) .
Drier, comfortable home perfected in minimalist design
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Efficient and quiet
Compact design
Seamless design meets convenience
Hidden handle & hidden cord
Store conveniently when not in use
*Overseas model shown.
LG ThinQ™
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier
Smart+ Mode
Sensor Driven Performance
By sensing the current humidity, the dehumidifier automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to optimise performance and create a drier home efficiently.
Laundry Mode
Powerful and rapid dehumidification
Dry your clothes faster with powerful and rapid dehumidification. Also helps prevent musty odours from clothes being damp for long periods of time.
Silent Mode
Comfortable and quiet sleep
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with whisper-quiet silent mode, operating just below 32dB, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful night's rest.
*Operates down to 31.94 db(A) in silent mode in accordance with section 8.6 of SPS KACA0020-6631, test method for measuring noise level of indoor dehumidifiers (Korean standards).
Smart Inverter Compressor
Quiet yet powerful
LG Smart Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective and
efficient.
Durability
With a 10 year compressor parts warranty* on the Smart Inverter Compressor, you have peace of mind for years to come.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the compressor. Costs of labour and additional parts to be borne by the consumer.
Soft Curves, Minimal Display
Sleek, seamless, and functional design
Seamless design where style meets convenience.
Portable and convenient
Hidden handle
Conveniently hidden until you need it.
Hidden cord storage
Convenient solution when the unit is stored or moved around the house. *Overseas model shown
Easy-roll Casters
360° rotation for smooth movement.
Removable water tank
Built-in cover helps prevent water leaks.
Versatile accessories included
The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and remove moisture in drawers and wardrobes.
Water tank sensor and light indicator*
The light on both the panel & water tank flashes, letting you know when the water tank is full.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and colour can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON'). Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
*Lab tested measuring reduction of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis and E. coli bacteria on fan blades over a 2 hour period at low fan speed. The product does not treat or cure health related conditions.
**HEPA filter is optional accessory and requires separate purchase. Filter tested in accordance with KS B 6141:2020 at 1.5m3/min airflow rate at 20oC and 48%RH. Results may vary depending on environmental condition. Dehumidification performance may partially reduced when the optional HEPA filter is used.
LG ThinQ™
Take control wherever you are
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ™ app.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
*The lighting colour option is limited to the colours provided in the ThinQ app.
Disclaimer
The capacity of dehumidifier is based on 24 hour dehumidification at test condition 30oC DB / 27oC WB and 80%RH. Performance may vary depending on actual usage and environment.
Key Feature
-
Ultra quiet operation - under 32dB in Silent Mode
-
Smart+ Mode that senses and controls humidity
-
powerful laundry mode
-
Shoe and Drawer drying kit included
-
LG ThinQ™ app control including mood lighting
All Spec
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096397855
BASIC SPEC.
-
Bucket Size (L)
5.0
-
[PI01] Power input (W)
231
-
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
220~240V / 50Hz
-
[RF01] Refrigerant charge (g)
170
-
Color
Essence White
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
40 / 34
-
Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%
26
FEATURES
-
Auto Shut-Off
Yes
-
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Easy Roll Caster
Yes
-
Handle
Yes
-
Humidity Control
Yes
-
Humidity Display
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Side Bucket Loading Type
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Spot Mode
Yes
-
Silent Mode
Yes
-
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
-
Bucket Loading Direction
Side
-
Continuous Drainage
Yes
-
Bucket Lighting
Yes
-
Auto Dehumidifying
Yes
-
Overheat Protection System
Yes
-
Safety Standby
Yes
-
Transparent Bucket
Yes
-
External Drain Connector
Yes
-
Timer
1 - 8hr
-
Laundry Mode(Fast)
Yes
-
Smart Plus Mode
Yes
-
Power Plug Storage Unit
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
[App] Moisture Measure
Yes
-
[App] Scheduler
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Product Type (Model Name)
DD14GMWE0.AHP
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
15.5
-
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
17.4
-
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
410 x 640 x 210
-
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
476 x 780 x 276
ACCESSORIES
-
Shoe Dry (Y-hose)
Included
-
Closet Dry (Gap-hose)
Included
-
Air Purifying Filter Kit
Sold Separately
-
Extension Hose
Yes
-
Extension Hose Adapter
Yes
What people are saying
