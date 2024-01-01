Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
White Dishwasher with 14 Place Settings and Dual Wash System (WEL 3.5 Star, 14.8 Litres per wash)

LD-1403W1

LD-1403W1

White Dishwasher with 14 Place Settings and Dual Wash System (WEL 3.5 Star, 14.8 Litres per wash)

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Place Setting

    14

  • Finish

    White

  • Control

    Fully Electronic

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Heating Element

    Hidden

  • Drying Method

    Fan

  • Adjustable Top Rack

    Adjustable Height (One Touch Lever)

  • Adjustable Lower Rack

    100% Fold Down Tines

  • Delay Start

    1~19 hours

  • Wash Programs/Options

    6/6

  • Triple Filter

    Yes

  • 5 Directional Spray

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Noise Level

    47dB

  • Water Rating

    3.5 Star

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    600x600x850mm

  • Water Consumption

    14.8 Litres

  • Energy Consumption

    281kWh per year

  • Warranty

    2 Years

