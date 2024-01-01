We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place White Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Total)
14 Place Settings
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
White
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Type
Free-Standing
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Delay Start
1-19 hours
-
Controls
Fully Electronic
-
Display Type
LED
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Tub Material
Stainless Steel
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Concealed Heating Element
Yes
-
LG Smart Rack™
Yes (Upper Only)
-
Cutlery Basket
Yes
-
Water Softener
Yes
-
5 Spray Directions
Yes
-
Triple Filtration System
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Soil Sensor
Yes
-
Drying Method
Hybrid Dry
-
Extra Hot Mode
Yes
WATER AND NOISE EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Consumption
230kWh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
11.5L
-
WELS Water Ratings
5 Stars
-
Operating Noise
47dB
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width x Depth x Height
600mm x 600mm x 850mm
-
Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)
680mm x 670mm x 890mm
-
Weight
56kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour + 8 Years on Direct Drive Motor (Parts Only)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087276596
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.